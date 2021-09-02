4 Things Computers Know But You Probably Don’t

The idea that computers are intelligent is nothing new. Computers can do many things at lightning speed and with little effort on our part. Computers know a lot of things, but what they don’t know is often something we take for granted or don’t think about often in our day-to-day lives. Computers have never experienced the sensation of eating a piece of pizza, driving a car, or seeing the sky turn from day to night. Computers may be able to quickly answer questions like “What’s your name?” but they can’t understand the feeling you get when someone asks how you’re doing and then actually listens to your response. There are many technology blog ideas that drive people’s attention worldwide using computers. In this blog post we’ll explore 11 things that computers know but you probably don’t.

Do computers sleep?

Computers are learning more than ever before about human behavior thanks in part to input from our interactions with them through touch screens, televisions, computer programs and websites.

Computers do not sleep at all; they work constantly without pause so people who think their phone is off while they sleep are probably just really bad at remembering to charge it.

Computers can calculate complicated mathematical equations in a fraction of the time that we humans could if they had written them out on paper but computers can’t do your taxes or cook you dinner, yet.

Computers know how many atoms there are in an orange and that the Earth is round even though when you look up into space from our planet’s surface it appears like a flat map with curved edges

Computers don’t have all day to think about this stuff, so sometimes the answer they give actually makes sense.

Why is computer technology improving so fast?

You might not know this, but computers are really just an advanced form of math. Computers are dumb and they don’t think for themselves they can only do what we tell them to do in code. Computers have more processing power than ever before thanks to Moore’s Law (which basically says that processing power doubles every two years) which is why you see computer technology improving at such a fast rate year after year. Computers today take up less space than ever because people now use processors on your phone or laptop when it used to be the whole thing!

Where did the word “Computer” come from?

The word “computer” was first coined by Ada Lovelace back in 1843 as she wrote about how Charles Babbage could make an engine that could compute numbers. Computers have been around for a long time, and they are particularly useful when it comes to automation. Computers can automate tasks like matching patterns or calculating things really fast. This is why you see them in manufacturing plants as well!

Computers and Calculation:

The very first thing computers know but we probably don’t is how many milliseconds make up one second (it’s about 1000). Computers also know what the square root of pi equals: approximately equal to 22/70ths. Computers measure everything using binary code which has two symbols: 0s and ones.

Computers know how to convert these codes into letters with their ASCII table. Think back on all those times your computer translated the web address so you didn’t have to!

Computers also know how to count in hexadecimal (or base 16 for even more accuracy). Computers have the ability to do many different operations with numbers.

If you want a computer to do something, it needs instructions otherwise it’s just a useless hunk of metal. Computers can’t think or come up with anything on their own unless they’re programmed that way and told what exactly is going on in detail. Computers are really good at following instructions because all they care about is data which means as long as the code isn’t broken then everything will work out fine!