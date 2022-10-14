Why You Should Be Worried About the Future of Animal Abuse

The topic of animal abuse may sometimes seem like a petty one to think about like peluchin entertainment kills cat video. However, the degree to which animals are mistreated and neglected is becoming increasingly concerning. With this in mind, it’s more important than ever that people recognize how important we can be in contributing to ending the problem.

Animals are often mistreated and neglected because they are seen as possessions or property that humans can do with what they please without any consequences. In other words, their bodies can be used as resources rather than one’s deserving of moral concern or protection from harm or suffering (Basow, 2017).

1. Cases of abuse are on the rise

In recent years, animal abuse has become more and more prevalent in our society. Research from the nonprofit organization, Animal Charity Evaluators , shows that the number of reported animal cruelty cases has increased 40% between 2010 and 2016. Similarly, the number of animals rescued from cruelty annually has grown by 1 million (Pham, 2017).

These numbers are concerning because they show that even though awareness of animal abuse is increasing, it remains an extremely prevalent issue.

One reason for this is because when these cases do get reported, they aren’t always taken as seriously as other crimes. In one report from the United Kingdom, 1 in 10 cases of animal abuse were reported to authorities , but only 1 in 20 were actually prosecuted (Bennett, 2016).

2. The numbers of neglected animals are increasing too

With the rise in reports of abuse, one could assume that there must be a similar increase in animal neglect cases as well. This is not always true though. In fact many neglect cases go undetected or unreported and millions of animals are left in dire need and suffering every year because they aren’t taken seriously (Animal Welfare Institute , 2014).

This is worrying because it shows that the problem isn’t being addressed adequately enough. With increased awareness of animal abuse, the number of incidents overall should be decreasing. However, this is not the case and the numbers are actually on the rise which indicates that there is something else contributing to this problem .

When cruelty cases are reported, there is often little or no follow-up. This is partly because some people don’t see animals as important enough to matter in these cases or because authorities don’t have time for them (Bennett, 2016).

3. There are other threats to animals

While a number of individuals do take the issue of animal cruelty seriously and are working hard to stop it, there are still other threats animals face. Because the animal rights movement doesn’t have the power or resources it needs to be successful, other threats to the well-being of animals continue to persist.

One of these threats is the use of animals in research . Research on living organisms has been proven to be unethical and cruel . Though it’s understandable that scientists need to conduct this research, it does mean that there are often no alternatives for them.

4. The effects of abuse and neglect are long lasting

Animal abuse and neglect can cause fatal consequences for animals and result in horrific suffering. Studies show that in almost 70% of cases , abused or neglected animals die within a few weeks (Butler, 2015).

This is devastating because it shows that the abuse is severe enough to cause death and in many cases, animals aren’t given any chance at survival. It’s especially difficult considering the fact that many of these animals are domesticated and should have a better quality of life than what they’re forced to live with.

Despite this, it’s very possible for abused or neglected animals to make a full recovery . In one experiment, researchers found that more than 70% of animals recovered from neglect after only 60 days (Butler, 2015). This shows that there is hope for many of these living creatures and it’s important for them not to be forgotten about or ignored by their humans.

