Why You Must Fail Off Page SEO At Least Once In Your Lifetime

For many webmasters, the moment they realize their site is struggling with SEO is a painful one. It’s at times like these that we feel like quitting our chosen profession altogether. In addition to taking a brief break from your website, you might also consider hiring someone to take care of it for you — oftentimes this is the only way to avoid even more failed days or weeks.

But before making any big decisions, make sure you’ve given up on traditional SEO methods long enough so that your site will perform better when it comes back online and structured correctly. If you fail off page SEO, at least once in your lifetime, you’ll definitely get an idea of why these methods aren’t as helpful as they seem click here.

1. Keyword stuffing:

Your keywords are the words searched for when someone types them into a search engine. In order to rank on page one of Google, you have to have them in your title tag and your meta description. Unfortunately, the only way to have keyword phrases in those locations is by stuffing them.

However, if done right (which admittedly isn’t very often), this can actually work out pretty well. In most cases where this has been successful, it’s because the site itself is relevant to a topic people want information about and is presented quickly and easily by an attractive unique layout.

2. Link exchanges:

The idea behind link exchange programs is simple. The more sites you have in your link directory, and the more valuable those sites are, the better the rankings will be for your site. Many webmasters get frustrated when they find their site is getting no rankings despite being listed in hundreds of other directories.

The problem with this strategy is that many of these links are acquired in a manipulative way. As a result, Google doesn’t trust them as much and often removes them entirely, bringing down your site with it. In fact, it’s just not worth it to pursue back-link exchanges at all; there are better ways to get good links for your website.

3. Comment spamming:

The main idea behind spam comments is that if you have a lot of them, then your site will be able to outrank others because Google counts the number of links for every page that gets a comment. The problem with this theory is that the bulk of these comments are just not natural and can be spotted by even the casual observer.

The best way to avoid failed off page SEO with this strategy is to keep your hands clean on this type of activity and leave it up to the professionals who already have an established presence on internet forums.

4. Keyword stuffing for rankings:

This strategy is just about the same as keyword stuffing, but instead of trying to game Google, you’re trying to game people by placing keywords into your content. This allows someone who is looking for the information you’re providing to search on that term and find you.

If done correctly, this could be a viable option. In most cases, however, it’s not worth it since it doesn’t work nearly as well as other methods will. It’s also so easy for Google to see when this is going on that there are simply no benefits here.

5. Creating private link directories:

The idea behind private link directories is to create a directory of links that is only accessible by a certain group of people. This way, you can use the right keywords to get good rankings. Unfortunately, the results of this never work out as well as they do in your mind. Most people don’t care if they get into your directory since they won’t be getting traffic from it anyway. Additionally, Google has been able to adjust their algorithms in order to remove any value you may gain by doing this.

6. Black hat link building:

Black hat link building is almost equally as bad if not worse than paid backlinks. The main idea behind black hat link building is to encourage other websites to place links on your site to improve your rankings. Why wouldn’t you do this? After all, everyone else is doing it.

However, what most people don’t realize is that there are better ways to get earned links and where paid backlinks will get you penalized. In addition, Google has even developed algorithms that detect these types of actions and remove them from the web page. All in all, it’s simply a waste of time and resources.