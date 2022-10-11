Why Workflow Is the Reprieve We All Need Right Now

We’re all feeling it. The stress, the frenzy, the “I can’t do anything.” It’s ugly and it’s harmful. It creates an unbearable environment for your typical office worker to thrive in. Why is it important for facilities to support continuous workflow? And don’t get us wrong, we need people at work to function: otherwise there would be no work being done at all.

1. The overlord

The overlord is the person in charge. The manager, the director, the executive, the foreman or whatever fancy title you have (or think you have) for him. He’s the guy that allows your job to exist. But this overlord is pushing people too far to get their work done. He’s pushing them past their comfort zone and into their standard operating mode .

2. There’s no reprieves

We all need a reprieve from time to time. But our cars are on fire with life pressing in on us from all sides and stress eating us alive. We can’t take a moment for ourselves because there’s always more work to be done: either by us or by others around us.

3. The office worker

The office worker is there to do a job, but it’s not the kind of job you would love to do. Sometimes the job is really fun, but sometimes it sucks. Sometimes you have to follow a difficult procedure over and over that you’d rather skip over; but your boss always tells you to get it done quickly. You’re always on edge and stretched thin from doing the same thing over and over again for hours, days or even weeks at a time.

4. The manual labor

You’ve been working since Tuesday with no break at all (or barely any) for 2-3 days in a row. You feel like you are going crazy: mentally, physically, every way possible . You are stuck in work even when you’re not at work. You start blaming your boss for putting you through it, but then he’s gone for a few hours or days at a time and you get the urge to quit. But then it’s going to be worse without him.

5. The newbie

The rookie has just been hired and is being forced to learn how to do his job . He doesn’t really understand the reason behind something that needs doing; but he tries his best and is just happy that someone is actually teaching him how things should be done.

6. Boredom

All your co-workers have been pulled into tasks that aren’t really necessary for their job (although they think they are). You’re stuck without enough to do because there’s no one around that can give you something to do. You keep yourself busy by doing things on the side, but you get bored and start thinking about all the things that will be upcoming.

7. There’s no real structure

You work full days and nights at a time in a very short amount of time, but there’s nothing to set your schedule day by day or week by week. The only thing you have is what you did yesterday: and more importantly, what someone else told you to do yesterday.

8. You see people leaving

One day you walk into work and everyone is gone. You don’t know where they went or why, but it’s clear that there was some kind of an emergency and it has already passed. You’re just there to pick up the pieces, but don’t know what happened that made you have to pick up the pieces alone.

9. There’s no one to talk to

You have a lot on your mind and a lot of work, but no one to talk with about your problems (or even just your feelings). You’re not allowed to be a friend. You’re just a co-worker trying to get through the day.

10. You’re alone

It’s just you and it’s quiet: there aren’t any distractions whatsoever because everyone else is occupied with their own tasks or issues. You feel like no one wants you around and realizes that you really don’t want to be around in this kind of environment either. But there’s nowhere else to go and no one wants to help you out of it anyway.

11. The meeting

You have meetings in your office, meetings all the time at work and meetings while trying to get home at night; but they always seem useless in terms of getting things done or settling problems . While everyone is talking, you’re just thinking about all the things you need to do and all the problems that are piling up.

12. The boss man

The boss man (or whatever fancy title you have: although it’s usually nothing more than a figurehead) gets to ask questions, but never has to answer them. He gets to give everybody requests, but rarely gets those requests fulfilled. He can walk into meetings and meetings after meetings, but he’ll never get anything done at all because he’s not doing the work himself .

Summary:

It’s the same everyday stuff, day in and day out. The work is never finished, there’s never enough time to do anything that you want and you feel like you are going insane every day. You can’t take a moment for yourself because there will be someone else who needs your help. You’re just trying to get through it all by yourself: if only others would join you in this crazy ride!