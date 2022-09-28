Why All the Fuss About Talos?

Ever heard a myth about the Talos like pixel 3xl the talos principle backgrounds who guards the island of Crete from invaders? Have you ever wondered how he came to be, or what his story is? Read on for answers to these questions and more as we explore this figure of ancient Greece.

What does the name Talos mean? Is it a mythological creature or an invention created by scientists? Why do others believe it was a giant made of bronze? Find out more in our exploration!

1. The Talos and the Argonauts

Talos was a giant of bronze created by the god Hephaestus who lived on the island of Crete. It is said that he was commissioned to protect it from invaders.

2. The Myth

According to the myth, Zeus, who ruled over all gods, fell in love with Europa who served as one of his priestesses. He changed himself into a white bull and deceived her into getting on its back and so rode off to Crete with her where he inseminated her and took her to be his lover. This angered Zeus’ wife Hera and she sent the Titan Atlas to drive him off.

3. The Origin of Talos

Various versions exist as to how Talos was created. One version is that Hephaestus created a figure of stone and gave it life, while another states that he cast it from a rock and brought it to life. Another version tells that he used an ox skull as his base and so on.

4. How Were These Metal Men Constructed?

Talos was made from bronze or wrought iron probably using techniques similar to those used in ancient Greek weapons making, using patterns learnt from raw materials such as sandstone and limestone which were quarried on Crete.

5. Who Built Talos?

The Colossus of Rhodes, as it is now named, was built by the sculptor Chares of Lindos around 280 BC. It stood over 26 meters tall and weighed approximately 180 metric tons. The structure of the Colossus consisted of a bronze skeleton covered in iron plates welded together and finished off with a layer of concrete. It was destroyed by an earthquake sometime after AD 226 and its remains were buried under the sand which surrounded it until they were discovered on a site owned by American millionaire Theodore Audley in 1848 who had them transported to England where they were displayed at The British Museum.

6. Legacy

Talos was a lasting figure in the world. He inspired many mythological figures across the Greek world and remains a popular character in our western culture, appearing in novels and films as well as being featured in modern sculptures such as those on show at the British Museum or the Royal Ontario Museum. In modern times, the Talos is viewed as an imposing structure with a vaguely human form. It does not have feet as it stands on a granite base and is unmoving in its location but it can be seen as a unique ancient example of an artifact which was one of the first metal constructions.

7. How Did Talos Perform His Duty?

It is believed that it could walk around the island on a series of rollers, each of which was connected to nine bronze feet. He could rotate his torso 360 degrees and shoot arrows from a reservoir filled with molten bronze from his shoulders. Talos had arms which ended in fists that could punch through the side of ships and he had a pair of bronze legs that could stand him upright even when grounded. The exact mechanism which allowed him to move has never been found on the structure itself.

8. Origin of Talos

In the myth, Talos was said to have been created by the god Hephaestus as part of a failed attempt to trick Europa into betraying Zeus. It is believed that this myth originated with the Greek poet Homer who used it in his works. The name Talos means all of the above, except for the fact that it is a giant. “Tal” can be traced back to the Greek word for heat as in “Elektron Steam” and so it can be assumed that this is where he got his name from.

9. Why Is Talos Considered a Mythological Figure?

Even though no one knows how he came to be, he is still considered to be mythical as his existence cannot reasonably be proven through evidence. Some people believe that although no actual remains have been found of him, there are images of him on coins and sculptures which have been discovered during excavations from Crete and other parts of Greece.

Conclusion

Talos has been a popular subject of study for centuries. The Greek myths about him have been studied by people such as Herodotus, Plato and Aristotle and their stories have been told long into the modern day. He is one of the first well-known metal figures from ancient Greece and his story has been used to inspire many artists for thousands of years. The figure is still prominent as it was recently used to create a sculpture in the British Library in London, created by the sculptor Nikos Pappas who worked on it for two years.