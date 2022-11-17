Who Else Wants To Enjoy DESIGNING

At first you will be given a basic understanding of design quotes on mixed emotions and the main elements that make up an effective design. Then you will be introduced to several different concepts in interactive designs and given some time to practice these concepts while exploring examples in detail.

You’ll learn how to use color, typography, grids, responsiveness, images and more- all with easy step by step instructions. If you want to create beautiful websites or better understand how people make their own beautiful websites then this course is for you! You can do this.. don’t give up!

1. What You’ll Learn

– The basics of visual design

– Basic concepts in building sites

– How to create an effective design

– Understanding color theory, typography and grids

– Finding out how images work in websites.

– How to use color and typography for your designs

2. Who Can Use This Course?

This course will be especially beneficial for anyone looking to learn how to design websites, banners, or any other design project in Photoshop.

This is a beginner’s course and goes over the basics of Photoshop. Anyone interested in better understanding how to create websites that are overall aesthetically pleasing. Designers, web developers, bloggers and anyone who wants to learn how make beautiful websites.

3. What Features are Included?

This course includes:

– High quality video tutorials with easy to understand instructions

– Detailed knowledge videos where you can learn new concepts and discover more details

– A workbook where you can find many examples of design I cover in the course.

All steps are very clearly explained and demonstrated for easy understanding. The course will be easy to follow. Hands on interactive lessons with easy step by step instructions

Example works at different levels of complexity to help you understand quickly! (from beginner level upward) High resolution art files for closer look at the design concepts and approaches

4. Will This Course Help Me Succeed as a Designer?

Absolutely! It is an excellent resource to take with you anytime you need to create an effective design. In this course you will learn how to use color, typography and grids. You will be introduced to some basic ideas on responsiveness and how to keep your designs on all devices. You will also learn how to use images in your designs effectively.

5. Will I Learn Them all?

Yes! That is the beauty of this course. It’s not focused on teaching you one specific topic. It is a comprehensive design course that will take your skills to the next level for sure!

6. Will I need any special programming skills to follow the lessons?

No.. NOT AT ALL! All of the examples are coded in HTML, CSS and JavaScript and they work great on all devices. There are images used in each lesson but it is ONLY to give you a better look at the concept being taught. There is no programming involved. There will be no coding in this course (unless if you choose to do so) but if you DO want to learn some basic code, here are a few resources for you: HTML, CSS and JavaScript for Beginners (Free) HTML & CSS All In One For Beginners (Free)

7. How can I contact you if I have more questions?

You can contact me anytime by leaving a comment on the discussion board for this course. Feel free to let me know if you have any issues or concerns and I will be happy to respond as soon as possible.

8. What’s Next?

At the end, you will have a chance to revisit the lessons after finishing them and to see your progress. Click the BUY NOW button and start learning today!

9. How Much Does The Course Cost?

This course comes with lifetime access to the course contents and videos as well as updates. The cost is $97. The cost is only $14.95 for lifetime access to all of the videos, exercises, high resolution art files and more. This is more than a bargain!

10. What if I’m not Satisfied After Taking the Course?

You have 60 days from the close of the course to let me know that you are not satisfied with your purchase. If you do contact me about a refund within the first 60 days, you will receive a full 100% refund minus a $5.00 processing fee. If you are not satisfied with the course then I would love to refund your money in full but please let me know what was missing or what was wrong so that I can help you better understand how to design websites.

Okay… so now that we got all that out of the way, let’s get started!

If you want to get the most out of this course – make sure you download the Source Files so that you can work along with me! You’ll be able to follow my examples and practice concepts at your own pace. You can also just download one lesson at a time and watch it right away if you want to skip ahead in some areas.