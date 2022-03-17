The White Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade by Blinds.com is a top-of-line window covering that will reduce your home’s heating and cooling costs while enhancing your view of the outdoors. It had been designed to be installed in minutes and can cover large windows up to 150 inches wide.

In addition to making your room cooler and more energy-efficient, the cover will block out up to 80 percent of outside light. The cordless cellular shade is available in a variety of colors and finishes, including white or black with silver or gunmetal highlights. And the order process is simple with an exclusive Blinds.com tool that can project the shade size and layout via web-based computer software that works on almost any computer system by just plugging in your modem.

Finally, as one of Blinds.com’s most popular products, this cellular window covering is backed by a limited one-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.lowes shades

1. What is the White Blackout Cellular Shade?

The White Blackout Cellular Shade is a high-quality cover that provides energy savings and enhances your view of the outdoors. It hides your window from the sun, reducing your heating and cooling costs, while also blocking out up to eighty percent of light. This cellular shade features highly durable fibers, creating a great surface for placing pictures or artwork on.

The unit’s sturdy stay rod keeps it firmly in place during installation. And the cordless design means no cords to trip over when moving around the room or when you get up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom. You can quickly attach it with a blind blade; mounting hardware is included with each shade.

2. What are the materials of the White Blackout Cellular Shade?

The White Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade is made with a blend of polyester and cotton. The exterior is a sturdy polyester while the interior features cotton. The patented weave allows the material to resist mold and mildew, allowing you to leave your windows open longer during the spring and summer months. The anti-static property helps repel dust and pet dander, so it doesn’t collect on your window coverings.

3. How heavy is the White Blackout Cellular Shade?

The White Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade is easy to install with a minimal weight of five pounds. The unit is lightweight, so it’s easy to move around your home and when you’re vacuuming your window covering, you can lift and fold it without any effort. Blinds.com offers a variety of different sized covers to fit almost all window sizes at low prices so you can choose the best size for your needs.

And if you don’t find the exact size that you need, we offer universal shades that fit most windows by just choosing these options for customizing your measurements with our featured tool built into our web site’s ordering system.

4. How do I clean the White Blackout Cellular Shade?

You can simply wipe the cover with a damp cloth. If you see any marks or spots on your window, use a soft-bristle brush to remove any dust or dirt. The White Blackout Cellular Shade is machine washable, but we recommend you wash it before it gets too dirty; washing it too frequently will cause the material to pill and look unattractive.

You will notice that if this happens, the material may stretch out and appear thin compared to how it looked when new. You can also dry clean your cellular window covering using a gentle detergent for delicate items like this one.

5. How do I install the White Blackout Cellular Shade?

Your cellular shade comes with a lengthy installation guide with step-by-step instructions that are easy to follow. The only tools you need to complete the process of installing your window covering are a screwdriver and a tape measure.

You’ll find all the equipment and materials you will need for installing your cellular window covering inside the box that is delivered to your door when you purchase it. The unit’s rod is easy to slip over your windowsill, and it can be secured on top with screws or thumbtacks. All you have to do then is carefully slide each individual panel into place until they adhere together.

And you can use a blind blade to hold the cover in place while it’s being installed. Once you’ve completed this step, simply adjust the length of your cellular shade so that it covers your entire window. Click here to find out more about how to do this. You can watch a video about how to install your White Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade on Blinds.com’s YouTube channel.

6. What features does the White Blackout Cellular Shade offer?

The White Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade is made from medium-weight material, providing it with a soft, luxurious look and feel. You’ll notice a small pattern on the interior that resembles tiny rows of bricks when your shade is up.

The cell design of this shade allows it to fit in almost any room without looking out of place, while also offering ample privacy when drawn. And the neutral color will coordinate well with any modern or contemporary décor theme at home.