Which of the following influences on skill related fitness

There are many factors that influence skill related fitness. One of these is the variety of practice in a given training session. Generally, the more specific a skill is, the fewer options there are for practice and performance feedback. For example, one can learn to juggle or perform a backflip with finesse while they’re standing on their feet in front of them as opposed to practicing handstands on their knees or with an offset barre.

On average, most people tend to find that less specific skills require more movement (and thus require greater physical demand) to train and improve than those which are more specific. Examples of specific skills include handstands, acro yoga, ballet, contact juggling and back flips.

In addition to the variety of practice, skill related fitness can improve with the frequency with which you perform a movement. If you consistently train a given skill, there is a greater likelihood that your body’s physical systems will adapt to support that effort.

Explain the role that heredity plays in skill-related fitness. The skill-related fitness of an individual also depends on his/her genetic makeup. Certain genetic traits (or lack thereof) may influence how easily an athlete adapts to certain training. For example, a particular person may have a naturally high level of strength and power . Although there is evidence that genetics can affect skill-related fitness, it is most often that what you train with a given situation will help you develop that skill related fitness.

Anatomical:

The anatomical placement of a person’s body. Individuals with differences in anatomy, such as children born with a limb difference or adults with amputations, may have deficiencies in their skill related fitness.

Environmental:

Environmental influences on an individual’s skill related fitness include neighborhood design, city planning and the built environment. Sometimes these can be things like where the nearest grocery store is located or whether the sidewalks are cracked and uneven.

Genetic:

Genetic influences can be direct influences from certain genes that control the development of muscles or from genes that influence coordination. These types of genetic factors are especially important for people engaging in activities like sports and dance that have high requirements for agility and flexibility to ensure success.

Learning:

There are environmental factors that can also act as a learning experiences. These are things like how often someone practices or if they have role models to look up to while they train. Some examples of role models could be teachers, coaches or trainers that the individual is motivated to emulate and learn from.

Psychological:

The psychological aspects of an individual’s skill related fitness can affect how well they develop their abilities over time. These include mental health, self-esteem, motivation and other factors all play a part in how an individual is able to perform and develop their skills with practice.

Social:

Social factors also come into play to affect an individual’s skill related fitness. These include their friends, family and others that the individual spends time with on a regular basis. Sometimes these relationships can be instrumental in the development of skills.

Physical:

Physical factors play a major role in skill related fitness as well. The requirement for physical ability is a main component for many different sports and activities that require skill such as gymnastics and dance. Without proper physical maturity and strength, some athletes will have physical limitations to their level of success.

Weighting:

Weighting is another type of environmental factor that has been shown to affect skill related fitness levels in certain situations. This type of influence can be based on whether the individual is taller or shorter than average, a child or an adult, or even which side of their body is stronger.

Temperature:

The temperature of the environment also plays a crucial role in how well an athlete may develop skills related to fitness. For example, if an athlete spent all of their time in a hot environment, like that commonly found in southern states in the United States during the summer months, their bodies would adapt by developing other physiological systems to help improve performance in those environments.

So it could be that someone who grew up training indoors never adapted to the heat and would not perform as well as someone who grew up in Florida year round and was used to training in similar conditions.

Time of day:

It would also appear that exercise at particular times of day has an influence on skill related fitness. In one study, people who trained in the morning experienced greater cardiovascular adaptations to their training than those who trained at night. This is attributed to the higher body temperature and muscle temperature when someone is first awake.

Body temperature and muscle temperature are positively correlated with levels of muscle strength and power, so it makes sense that training in the morning could produce better results than late at night when they are lower.