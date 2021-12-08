Which Cloud Computing Challenges Can Hinder Employee Performance?

With the amount of information now available at our fingertips, it’s hard to imagine how companies managed before the invention of cloud computing.

With cloud computing, employees now have access to their company data no matter where they are. This is an excellent way for companies to stay agile and become more flexible in their work environment.

The answer is discussed here about what is a challenge for cloud computing that could cause employee performance to decrease?

The problem with this is that some employees may be so reliant on cloud-based technology that they lose motivation to complete tasks offline. This can lead to longer periods of distraction and higher rates of employee turnover.

Research conducted by the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University suggests that employees who use cloud computing more frequently than other employees have a higher rate of turnover.

These individuals also report more negative perceptions of their company and are less loyal than their counterparts.

Cloud computing is undoubtedly a positive for some companies, but for others it can pose a serious threat to employee productivity.

Here are some points discussed about Cloud Computing-

1. Employee commitment to work in low-risk environments

Cloud computing enables employees to work from anywhere and at any time. Consequently, one can perform their job in a different time zone during the day or evenings.

2. Increased flexibility for employees

Employees can perform more tasks in-house, thus shortening their commute time and increasing productivity rates.

Work becomes easier as fewer documents are sent by emails and more details are stored on the Cloud Server.

One can now work from home, while another one works from his country office easily. It also increases employee satisfaction as they are now not bound by company policies or regulations that may affect their productivity negatively.

3. Cloud Computing Challenges

However, this new and flexible way of working also comes with its own set of risks and challenges.

Some of these challenges include- employees may feel less committed to their work, as they can access it using any device from anywhere at any time and work on it at their own pace.

4. Cloud Computing Challenges for Employees

However the obvious benefits that cloud computing provides have a flip side as well. Employees who are more reliant on the cloud for their company data are likely to experience withdrawal symptoms when not accessing it.

This withdrawal can lead to an increased rate of employee turnover and negatively impact the productivity of employees.

5. Cloud Computing Challenges for Companies

Companies that are able to understand these challenges and modify their policies accordingly will reap rich benefits in terms of workforce satisfaction, employee morale and productivity. Consequently, these companies will be able to achieve the financial growth that they need for a strong future.

6. Recommendations for Companies

Companies should view cloud computing as more of a tool, rather than a solution. It is just like any other resource that the company can use to achieve its goals.

They must make use of this technology for the sole purpose of increasing efficiency and employee productivity, rather than viewing it as a substitute for the in-house work environment.

In addition, companies must also be prepared to make certain adjustments to their policies when using Cloud Computing. For example, they may have to adapt their company policies so that employees only access their data during specific times and days. In addition, they might also have to consider introducing some job rotation strategies in order to ensure that employees continue working productively without any withdrawal symptoms or distractions.

7. Recommendations for Employees

Employees should also be aware of the risks that come with Cloud Computing. They should ensure that they do not become over-reliant on cloud-based technology.

They must keep in mind that the company has made this new policy available to increase work efficiency and their individual productivity.

Employees must also learn to separate their work life from their home life by scheduling and planning their tasks accordingly. By keeping track of all the deadlines, they can effectively utilize the technology in a better way.

By learning how to set limits and boundaries, employees improve their ability to manage themselves effectively in a Cloud Computing environment.

Conclusion

Cloud computing provides the flexibility required for a successful business operation today but it can also create cloud computing challenges that are detrimental to employee morale and company performance.

Hence companies should understand the benefits and risks posed by cloud computing before implementing it in their business operation, so as to avoid cloud computing challenges from impacting their company negatively.