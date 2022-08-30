What Makes Xtream TV A Good Option for Residents of Bethany Beach, DE?

The tranquil coastal city of Bethany Beach discreetly offers a lot more to residents and tourists than just the calm sandy beaches or vacation houses that it is known for. For the residents, the coastal town of Bethany Beach is nothing less than a piece of heaven. Whether one enjoys the outdoors for its peace-laden landscape or is more of an indoorsy person, staying entertained while being connected with the rest of the world is no issue. Xtream by Mediacom is a widely-available service that’s accessible to residents of this peaceful urban sprawl.

One of the current residential ISPs that’s servicing Bethany Beach, DE, is sustained by a comprehensive network coverage that might be absent with other providers in the area. What’s more, Mediacom Xtream isn’t just known for its terrific internet facility, adjoining services such as cable TV and digital landline service are remarkable, just as well! Hence, users who are on the lookout for decent cable TV service in the area will find Xtream TV to be an exceptional option.

So, still worried about missing your favorite TV show?

Why Xtream TV is So Popular for Entertainment in Bethany Beach, DE?

Xtream is known for its wide array of options. Subscribers never have to worry about the lack in choices because there are a dozen to select from. So anyone can select service options, which are in line with their digital preferences and never worry again. What’s more, the Xtream TV channel lineup is quite interesting and offers multiple choices in local and family entertainment, sports, and even news programming!

In addition to this, the channels added in the Mediacom package deals offer extensive On-Demand video titles that are completely free to watch. With Xtream TV, be assured that all your entertainment needs are fulfilled. Offering an extensive channel lineup isn’t just to curb one’s binge-a-thons but ensure that the daily dose of entertainment is notched up even more, with the variety available!

Xtream Local TV offers 50+ TV channels including both popular and essential TV channels along with free HD programming while getting access to some awesome music channels as well. Perfect for a family that’s not too keen on TV!

Xtream Essential TV offers 125+ TV channels, so whether one is a TV Buff, or always ready to tune into Comedy Central, Fox Sports 1, or TBS for their daily entertainment fix, the Xtream Essential TV is not to be missed. Break the monotony without spending a fortune!

Xtream Variety TV offers 170+ TV channels that include some of the most sought-after networks in the U.S. This is ideal for a large family that has wide-ranging entertainment choices, which change every day. Consider being on the screen for hours!

Top Your TV Service With Terrific Xtream Add-On Packages & A Neat TiVo® Setup

Besides an eclectic channel lineup, Xtream TV also offers unlimited choices with its top-of-the-range add-ons. Extra packages such as Movies & Music PAK, Kids & Variety PAK, along with the likes of Sports & Information PAK makes this menu, just way too delicious.

Not to mention the neat TiVo® setup that’s just way ahead of its time! Each Xtream TV plan is powered by TiVo®, which comes with 1000 SD hours/150 HD recording hours for the in-built DVR. What’s more, use the smart guide to search all TV options effortlessly in one place. Not to forget the additional voice remote that makes one feel as if they have traveled to the future!

Find the Perfect Fit with Xtream’s Feature-Packed Cable TV Plans!

Xtream ensures that its customer base in Bethany Beach, DE is always facilitated with top-notch services, the same way residents of adjacent metropolitans get to enjoy! With feature-rich monthly service bundles that come with an economical price tag. Xtream package deals are not to be missed!

Xtream Internet 200 + Variety TV

Opens at $99.99 per month for one year! Service taxes and fees apply.

Download speeds up to 200 Mbps with upload speeds up to 10 Mbps!

Enjoy more than 170 TV channels (local and entertainment, sports, and music along with many others!)

Take TV wherever you go, thanks to the Xtream TV app that now makes TV feasible, more than ever!

Xtream Internet 200 + Digital Phone

Opens at $49.99 per month for one year! Service taxes and fees apply.

Download speeds are up to 200 Mbps with upload speeds up to 10 Mbps

Includes 1000GB data allowance

Enjoy unlimited nationwide calling in the US and even abroad

Dozens of modern phone features for a better connectivity experience

Xtream Internet 400 + Variety TV

Opens at $119.99 per month for one year! Service taxes and fees apply.

Download speeds up to 400 Mbps with upload speeds up to 30 Mbps!

Enjoy more than 170 TV channels (local and entertainment, sports, and music along with many others!)

Take TV wherever you go, thanks to the Xtream TV app that now makes TV feasible, more than ever!

Xtream Triple-Play with Internet 1 GIG + Variety TV + Digital Home Phone

Opens at $139.99 per month for one year. Service taxes and fees apply.

Download speeds up to 1000 Mbps and uploads speeds up to 50 Mbps!

Enjoy more than 170 TV channels (local and entertainment, sports, and music along with many others!)

Explore a feature-rich service with the TiVo® Intelligent Guide, Xtream Remote, and On-Demand titles for free!

Amp up your landline service with 13 top-notch calling features and make limitless phone calls all across the nation and even abroad.

Wrapping Up

So what are you waiting for? Xtream’s ground-breaking hybrid fiber-cable network infrastructure ensures that consumer expectations are never let down. So, get any one of the juiciest Xtream TV bundles and become a part of the Xtream Family today! Call Xtream customer service and subscribe now!