What makes an outlet a reliable source?

An outlet is a source of information that is watched or referenced by many people. A reliable source of information is one that can be trusted. There are many ways to identify an outlet's reliability, such as the experience and education, or if they have been cited by other organizations with higher trustworthiness in the past. In addition to this, when you find an article from an unreliable source you should look for signs of poor writing quality like incorrect grammar and spelling errors, and unprofessional writing styles such as repetitive phrases or run-on sentences.

1. Know the difference between opinion and fact

Why is it important to know the difference between opinion and fact? The answer is simple: a true fact cannot be doubted, but for many people an opinion is persuasive depending on how it’s stated. For example, you shouldn’t be fooled by something that you read from an unreliable source. A true fact is something that has not been challenged or disputed. For example, there is no disputing that the distance from Earth to Mars is short. However, there are opinions as shown in this article on CNN; however these opinions can be challenged or disputed: “Mars can support life”. This opinion is one that is unique to each individual, and does not fit into the fact category.

2. Identify a reliable source

As you can see from the previous example, there are opinions that can be questioned. In order for us to determine what is an opinion and what is a fact, we must be able to identify a reliable source of information; because if an article has been disputed by credible sources we can trust the article. So how do we distinguish between a reliable source and an unreliable one?

A reliable source will be cited by other reputable sources such as newspapers or journals with higher credibility, coupled with their clear message which will not contradict itself when read carefully. On the other hand, an unreliable source will not provide a clear message, and may contradict its own message when read carefully. When you read from these sources make sure to check for credibility and avoid websites that are using persuasive language.

3. Analyze the text carefully

Even when you’ve identified a reliable source of information, it doesn’t mean that the article will be credible by default. For example, we all learned about the Holocaust in school; however there are many resources on-line on this topic which is heavily debated by people who claim that it never happened because of many discrepancies in the accounts from survivors. However, first-hand accounts from survivors are still seen as credible because they say what really happened during these times.

4. Look for flaws in the text

Even though articles come from reliable sources, there may be things that can identify if the article is accurate. When reading an article, for example, you should look at the words used as well as any mistakes made by the writer. For example, when reading a news article, you should be careful because they may use terms that are misleading or could cause confusion; such as saying ‘plane crash’ when it’s actually a plane that crashed.

5. Look at how an outlet uses language

Even though we’ll highlight many examples of how outlets should write according to reliable sources of information above, we may also mention how their writing style differs from a reliable one. For example, there are different ways to view language such as formal or informal. An outlet that uses an informal writing style may be seen as less credible because it is too personal and doesn’t follow a commonly accepted style of writing.

6. Check the spelling and grammar

A writer that makes mistakes in the way they write may not be considered reliable by most people. Good outlets will use correct spelling and grammar, while bad ones make mistakes due to poor knowledge of the language they’re writing in.

7. Check the factual information

When you have identified a reliable source of information, and you have checked for any mistakes in the text, it’s time to look at the content. This is because factual information is never disputed by credible sources; therefore when you find one unreliable article with this type of content, it will be seen as questionable.

8. Watch out for opinion bias

Even though we’ve said that there are disagreements or discrepancies in factual information, some people may disagree with the credibility of an outlet that takes an opinion one way or another about an issue; and therefor has their own opinions about the matter. Such as this article taken from the Washington Post; they take an opinion in their headline, and it’s obvious that they hold a bias towards the issue of gun control.

9. Stay on top of current events

Mass media outlets such as CNN or Fox News are very reliable sources of information to stay up to date with current events; because they have experience and staff on-site in most instances. For example, if you hear about a plane crash at an airport, it makes sense to go to CNN or Fox News for up-to-date information rather than reading the first few sentences that come up on Google news because there could be misleading information.