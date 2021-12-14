What did Trump say about Winning the Election?

If you’re going to win the election, that’s easy: if you’re Donald Trump and also this is a hypothetical question.

What if it was a real question? What if you were running for president? Then it might be a little harder for me to answer. Really, I’m not sure. I’ve definitely never been asked that question before.

I live on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and don’t know what my tax returns look like because the people who file them take care of all of that stuff.

But in general, yes, they would show they are very much in compliance with the law and relevant guidelines but again, this is always going to be my opinion no matter how many times I answer questions like this one.

Trump says, if i win the election “i will gladly show my tax returns”.

Here are some points discussed about What did Trump say-

1. What would he do if he wins the presidency?

“I will gladly show my tax returns.” This is what Trump told CBS News’ John Dickerson in an interview.

Going back to his news conference two days prior, Trump said that he’s not releasing his tax returns because he is under audit. (The IRS says Americans are free to release their own tax records if they want.) When pressed about his own taxes, Trump said: “It’s none of your business. I don’t care.”

2. How would he fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant after Justice Scalia’s death?

“If it were me, I would’ve picked one of the actual judges on the list.” This is what Trump said at that news conference, when asked about his potential nominees. Trump also said it would be up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to set up a hearing.

There is no official list of Supreme Court nominees in the Constitution and some are inclined to believe that there is an informal list that has been in effect for many years.

It is a list that is followed by both parties, Democrat and Republican when picking new judges for the court.

Trump mentioned nine names for the Court:William Pryor Jr., Steven Colloton, Allison Eid, Neil Gorsuch, Raymond Gruender, Thomas Hardiman, Raymond Kethledge, Joan Larsen and Edward Mansfield.

3. What would he do to stop companies like Carrier from closing up shop in the U.S.?

“I think it’s disgraceful.” This is what Trump had to say about Carrier at that news conference in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

“He (Trump) can’t just pick one person and say, ‘I’m changing it right now,’ ” said Dan DiMicco, former CEO of steelmaker Nucor Corp. and a Trump adviser.

“But he can work with his negotiating team that he’s going to put together, they’re going to identify areas where they think there’s going to be productive results that aren’t.”

Trump has promised to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, which eliminated many tariffs on goods traded among the U.S., Canada and Mexico but whose agreement allowed companies to move jobs from country to country as a way of reducing their costs.

4. What would he do about the Iran nuclear deal?

“The biggest loser in the deal is Israel, a hundred percent.” This is what Trump said during the second presidential debate last month.

“You’ve heard me say how bad it is, it’s a disaster,” Trump said in September. “I would police that contract so tough that they don’t have a chance.”

Trump has proposed making changes to the deal, including curtailing Iran’s nuclear program and lifting sanctions on Iran. He recently said that if he didn’t agree with the deal, it would be terminated.

5. What would he do about ISIS?

“We’re going to have to take out their families.” This is what Trump said at a rally in Florida last week.

“Yeah, I’d do that,” Trump said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Tuesday. “I think that would be necessary. Let me just tell you, you have no idea.

I know the world of politics and I think I would know how to do it. But they (ISIS) are chopping off heads. They’re drowning people in steel cages and they’re shooting people in the head.”

6. How would he handle North Korea?

“I would speak to them first.” What he said in that news conference on Wednesday where he talked about his potential nominees.

And Trump said “I think we have a good chance of doing something” with regards to North Korea’s nuclear program, but added that a military response was always an option if negotiations failed.

Trump has suggested increasing the U.S. military presence in the region, including sending ground troops to fight ISIS.

He has also said that he would be willing to talk with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying it’s better than allowing the country access to nuclear weapons.