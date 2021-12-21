Wedding Bands for Men and Women: Cartier’s Classic Wedding Ring Collection

We all know that receiving your engagement ring on your finger is the happiest day of your life, but what about all the other rings you’ll need to accessorize for the rest of your days? This is where the wedding bands come in.

The perfect complement for both men and women, there are many different designs to choose from. From thin gold bands to bold solitaire styles, you can find a wedding band that best suits both you and your partner’s style.

This post is all about wedding ring variety for men and women with cartier ring band collection. With so many designs to choose from, it can sometimes be difficult narrowing down the search.

We’ve compiled some of Cartier’s popular wedding ring styles and placed them into three distinct categories: Classic, Modern, and Exotic.

1. Cartier Men’s Gold Wedding Band Ring – $2,600

One of the most classic wedding ring styles is the plain band. For those in search of simple elegance, a plain wedding band is perfect for those who want to save money without sacrificing style.

From white gold to yellow gold and rose gold, there are many different metals available for those looking for an understated style. While simple in design, it can sometimes be difficult to find a band that is both simple and beautiful. Cartier takes this difficulty out of the equation.

2. Cartier Gold Comfort Fit Wedding Band – $4,850

When it comes to comfort fit bands, Cartier does not disappoint. This band is made with ultra-thin gold and features a minimal yet elegant design which will complement any engagement ring or other fashion piece you may add on to your wardrobe.

While slightly more expensive than many other bands, the comfort fit feature is unmatched by any other gold wedding band on the market today that allows for maximum flexibility and comfort while wearing your ring every day at home or even at work!

3. Men’s Gold Leather Wedding Band – $3,400

Perhaps one of the best looking designs available, this gold wedding band is an elegant design with a leather-like finish. This modern and sophisticated pairing will look great with any other pieces of jewelry you may be wearing to your wedding.

From yellow gold to rose gold and white gold, this comfort fit band is made in every imaginable metal depending on your personal style and fashion choices.

4. White Gold Wedding Band – $6,000

Another clean and elegant twist on the classic wedding band, this white gold ring features a smooth and seamless look that can match almost any other piece of jewelry you may be wearing on your finger.

The modern design makes this wedding band look equally great with casual and dressier outfits. Whether you are a traditionalist or enjoy the comfort of a more flexible fit, this ring is one to consider.

5. Women’s Gold Wedding Band – $1,950

Sometimes, the men’s wedding band designs are overlooked by brides and grooms who don’t feel like they have enough options. But this simple design proves that you don’t need a lot of bling to make your ring stunning.

Between 14k yellow gold and 18k white gold, this band is made to match any engagement ring you may have chosen. Worn on its own or stacked with a more intricate design for those who want a bit more flair, this simple wedding band may be exactly what you’ve been looking for.

6. Engagement Ring with Diamonds, Round Cut – $15,000

One of the most exquisite designs available, this ring features an engagement ring built with a round cut diamond surrounded by smaller white diamonds. Like the Classic Wedding Band on this list, this ring is meant to compliment other basic jewelry you may be wearing.

You may choose to wear it on its own or stack it with another Cartier Wedding Band and other pieces of jewelry for an even more fashionable look.

7. Contemporary Wedding Band Collection – $6,400

For those looking to add a little more pizzazz to their look, the Contemporary Wedding Band collection by Cartier is an excellent choice. With bands ranging from yellow gold to rose gold and white gold, this collection adds a unique twist to your wedding ring.

Some of the designs even feature diamonds or other accents for the perfect sparkle! This is one of our picks for a more modern style.

8. Exotic Wedding Ring – $4,200

If you’re looking for something a bit different from your ordinary wedding band, try out this exotic design from Cartier. First and foremost, this is a men’s wedding band.

But with that aside, this ring features a rounded diamond band made from 18k yellow gold and is fully customizable to your personal taste. If you’re willing to spend the extra money for an exotic look on your ring, this is the best option for you.