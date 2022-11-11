Ways To Reinvent Your CURLY HAIR METHOD

Curly hair is a difficult one to work with. Whether you have super-thick, curly hairitage curl creme reviews or thinning, straight strands that break off with even the slightest breeze, curlies need love too! Luckily for you and your melting locks, we have done some research into the best products and services that can help make your curls look their best.

1. Detangling your hair

Detangling is a vital step in working with curly hair. It’s not just for poofy locks that have been out all night, or wet shampooed curls that need to be rinsed off. If it’s not done properly, you’ll find yourself fighting your hair halfway through the process and runs will be left on your clothes at the very least. All that detangling business can make you feel like you are wasting precious time when it could be spent doing something else, like applying gel to your natural curls so they can stay moisturized and less frizzy.

2. Styling your hair

For those with curls that are short or parted, flatirons and/or curling irons can be used to create loose waves. For those with curls that lay flat, a blow dryer can be used to create waves in some areas while leaving others long and straight. A wide-toothed comb can also be used to fluff out your curls when necessary. For those trying to grow out the ends of their hair, you can use mousse for a couple hours before bed (mousse is like an extra sleeping mask) as it will give you more length when you wake up.

3. Getting them under control

Whether your curls come out of an Afro or a perm, they always seem to get out of hand. Even if you have straight hair, you still might find your curly hair to be frizzy at times. The trick is making sure that you are using the right products. Curls tend to be either dry or oily and when you use a solution that is not compatible with your particular type, it will only make problems worse by weighing down your curls or drying them out.

4. Understanding what’s going on with your hair

Sometimes it can help to learn about why curly hair behaves the way it does and how best to work with it instead of trying to eradicate all of its “abnormalities”. For example, if your natural curls have been relaxed, it can help to use products that contain silicone to give you a “beach” look.

5. Maintaining your hair

Curly hair needs care and maintenance just like any other hair type. To protect the health of your curls, it’s important to avoid chemicals like chlorine and dyes since these can damage the cuticle of your hair and make it brittle or frizzy.

6. Understanding how your curls get frizzy

When your curly locks get frizzy, it’s not necessarily because they are dry (although this is a common problem). It’s also because you haven’t moisturized them properly or you’ve used too much product on them.

Here are some tips that you can use to get your curls under control:

1. Use an appropriate shampoo and conditioner.

The first step in taking care of your hair is to find a shampoo and conditioner that works for your type of hair. If you have curly or wavy hair, avoid using silicones (like dimethicone) or sulfates as these can lead to frizziness that does not go away with further conditioning. Instead, look for sulfate-free and silicone-free products that contain ingredients such as aloe vera and panthenol, which will help moisturize your locks without weighing them down.

2. Avoid over-conditioning.

You might have heard that you should use conditioner on your hair everyday to prevent frizz. The idea is to use enough product to make your hair soft, but not so much that it weighs down or tames your curls.

3. Pat dry instead of rubbing or scratching.

Instead of using a towel or flip-flops to rub and scratch your hair, try using large circular brushes instead. These brushes will give you better results because they won’t pull out the cuticles of your hair like the bristles of a regular brush will do.

4. Apply more product in the areas that need it more than others.

Just because your hair is curly doesn’t mean that it should be treated the same everywhere. If a part of your scalp is particularly dry, use more product there to make sure that it remains soft and frizz-free. The same goes for any curls that are particularly frizzy.

5. Use a wide-toothed comb only if necessary.

If you have tightly curled hair, you will likely find it easier to detangle your hair if you use a wide-toothed comb instead of fingers or a brush since they aren’t as thin as the bristles of a brush, which can help break your curls apart more easily. These combs are also great for those with thick or coarse hair since the teeth on the comb can penetrate additional hair than a brush will.

6. Avoid brushing your hair too much.

Brushing your curls too often can cause them to become tangled and knotty, which can lead to frizzy, dry and flyaway looking curls. For those with more delicate strands, make sure to alternate brushing them up with small sections instead of brushing the whole length of the hair at once. This is especially important if you find your curls taking over your bathroom counter like Oompa Loompas did after reading these tips!