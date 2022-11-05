Using Green Energy Strategies Like The Pros

Green energy is a big deal, and it’s about to get bigger. We’re here to show you how to use renewable energy bill cruncher model sources like solar power and wind power in your home so that you can become the toast of the town. From properly sizing a solar installation for your house to understanding why insulation is important in both heating and cooling, we have all the information you need right here!

1. Understanding Solar Panels

Solar panels are a big deal these days. If you’re not using them, you’re missing out on some serious benefits, including the aforementioned ability to save money on your electric bill (about 20-30% in most cases). But how do they work? How much do they cost? And how can you use solar energy to power your home? Stay tuned for answers to all these questions and more.

2. Understanding How Solar Power Works

In order to get the most out of your installation, it’s important to understand how solar panels operate. Understanding how they work can even help you avoid common mistakes.

3. Choosing the Right Solar Panel

We’re proud to introduce a brand new way to choose solar panels! Keep scrolling down for our new in-depth guide, revealing the many different types of panels available and what you need to know about each one.

4. Size Matters… But Not in the Way You Think

Your house’s solar panel installation needs to be sized just right for it to produce the most power. But how do you get the sizing right? The new panel sizing guide below is a must read!

5. How to Choose the Right Solar Panels

We’ve gathered a list of questions that will help you figure out what kind of solar panels you need. After reading this post, you’ll have everything you need to make an informed decision about your solar installation!

6. How to Choose the Right Solar Installation Company

Amongst all the various contractors vying for your business, which ones deserve your attention? The three tips below will help you narrow down your options and find the right fit for all your solar needs!

7. What to Ask Your Solar Contractor

Once you’ve found a contractor, make sure you’re making an informed decision when it comes to your solar panel installation. Ask these questions–and make sure they answer them before you sign on the dotted line.

8. How to Sustain Your Solar Panel Installation

Whether you decide to go the DIY route or hire a contractor, it’s essential that you insure your installation is safe and secure. Keep reading for tips on how to ensure your solar panel installation lasts as long as possible!

9. How to Have an Easier Time Installing Solar Panels

Planning a solar panel installation? Don’t let the process itself get in the way of your project. The tips below can help get it done right the first time!

10. How Much Electricity Does Your Home Use?

If you’re going the solar panel route, you’ve got to keep track of how much electricity your home uses each month. We’ve compiled a helpful tool that can help–head below to see how it works!

11. What You Need to Know About Solar Panel Leasing

When you lease solar panels, you avoid having to buy them. However, there are a few things you should know before entering into that type of agreement. Learn more below!

12. How to Finance Your Solar Installation with Your Home Equity

Homeowners who have paid off their mortgages may be able to borrow against the equity in their homes for solar installation purposes. If you are interested in getting your home’s equity involved with your solar panel installation, take a look at the three tips below!

13. The Top 10 Solar States in the U.S.

Are you wondering how much solar energy your state uses? Check out this infographic for a quick run-down on the solar energy statistics for the top 10 solar states in the U.S!

14. Understanding Your Electric Bill… So You Can Save Money!

Solar power doesn’t just save money, it also helps you understand your electric bill and spot any mistakes or fraudulent activity–or ways to save more money each month! Click here to learn more about what you can do with your electric bill information once you have it in hand… from reducing peak loads to maximizing free weekends and more!

15. What Kind of Solar Panels Do I Need?

Whether you’re looking to go solar for the first time or already have a home solar panel installation, you’ll want to use the right panels. Click here to read our guide on the different types of panels available.

16. How Much Do Solar Panels Cost?

Maybe you’ve had your eye on adding a solar panel installation to your home, but you’re not sure how much it’ll cost! Click here for a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about the costs involved with adding new solar panels! Also, learn more about our installation guarantee program that can help get your project up and running in no time flat!