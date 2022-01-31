Understanding Variations in Sneaker Sizing

At some point, every sneakerhead will experience a moment when variations in shoe sizing become a momentary problem. It is particularly true when ordering a new pair of sneakers from an online platform. Unfortunately, experiencing such an issue is common amongst people unfamiliar with brand sizing variations.

For example, famous brands like Nike categorise their shoe sizes according to age and gender. The smallest shoe size for an adult is 8.5 inches, equivalent to 3.5 for kids and 5 for women. Alternately, Adidas starts with a size 4 (8.7 inches), about the same size as women’s size 5.

Sneaker size variations emphasise human diversity and the manufacturer’s insistence to accommodate and categorise fitting differences. Although from a customer’s point of view, it is often frustrating that shoe sizing and fitting does not follow a uniform standard across industries.

Buying Sneakers from Trusted Brands

Sneaker brands follow different sizing systems because manufacturers focus on designs meant to follow a system that works best for them. Therefore, even if you are an avid sneaker’s collector, you won’t clearly understand brand sizes. However, general knowledge of the differences will guide you in choosing the right shoe that fits your foot size.

Also, understand that most sneakers are designed for both men and women. Unisex footwear follows the same sizing system, giving people a broad range of choices. If a shoe size from the men’s department doesn’t fit, you can look for the same model and design from the women’s section.

The only consideration you need to make when purchasing online is that shoe size numbers for women are generally more significant than men with the same foot length. Most brands also follow the same system – like Adidas and Nike, because they have the most considerable market worldwide.

Understanding Sizing Difference Between Brands

Shoe size variations can become frustrating, particularly when ordering a new pair of shoes online. To understand such differences, you need to tap into the manufacturing process and why such systems vary for each brand.

One of the primary factors affecting shoe sizing is the last. The last is a mechanically-formed impression of the human foot used in creating and repairing shoes. During the manufacturing process, materials are stretched on the previous to create the shape and size of the sneaker.

The material choice generally affects the sizing, including easily stretched or stiff ones like leather. Lasts are made to accommodate human differences, including gender, wide-footed people, and those falling under the same sizing categories.

Why Standardisation is Not Possible in the Shoe Industry

The main focus of most known sneaker manufacturers is to provide the known comfort reminiscent of their brands. It is also why standardisation of the shoe numbering and sizing system is not possible.

When such a proposition ensues, it will create difficulties on the design differences on most known brands. Moreover, it would limit comfort and make a minor difference in material and design because manufacturing must follow a certain standard.

Getting a new pair of shoes is a unique experience for everyone. Not everyone has the same taste for what they like in a sneaker. When buying shoes online, you need to know what fits you and determine what brands are conveniently trusted to provide comfort and durability.