Murray cruiser is a motorcycle, but it’s not like the other motorcycles that you’ve ridden. It has a thrilling engine that will blow all the other bikes out of the water, and a riding position out of this world. This bike is perfect for anyone who wants to leave their life behind and go for an epic ride through the mountains or in an old-fashioned town. It’s an extraordinary bike that will give you a lot of thrills, but it has quite a few quirks and peculiarities.

In this article, we’re going to talk about the Murray cruiser, but we’re also going to delve deeper into the world of these bikes. We will take a look at some of their most interesting characteristics and hopefully you can use this information when you decide to get one for yourself.

The Murray cruiser is called “the Murray” because of its designer—a man named Murray Finley. This man was a very accomplished engineer who worked in the automotive industry. He designed a lot of cars and even worked as a designer for Ford. He got his nickname because he always dressed in a black suit, with the outfit fitting very well and is also known as “Murray the suit.”

And this is how the Murray Cruiser was born. The bike was created by him, to be launched after his death, so he could continue to work on it during those last few days of his life and give it another chance to make someone’s dreams come true. This project took 20 years and more than 10,000 hours to complete. He died on March 27th, 2005 at age 89. And it’s only right that we pay tribute to him.

Unconventional Knowledge About Murray Cruiser That You Can’t Learn From Books :

1. You Can Use It As A Couch.

The Murray cruiser can also be used as a couch, so you can go to your friend’s place and enjoy a few drinks. Just take the seat off, start the bike and you will be ready to go. This feature is great for people who love riding through the mountains—you can use this bike to go on an adventurous ride. But if you want to arrive at your destination safely, put the seat on before you drive anywhere.

2. Murray Used To Be A Butcher.

Murray Finley also worked as a butcher. He was actually a meat cutter. During his youth, he had a small meat store and even cut meat for the local breweries. He continued to work at this job until the late ’80s, when he finally set up his motorcycle shop. By the time Murray opened his shop, he had more than 60 years of experience in what he does best—making bikes and meat. This experience shows in every detail of his creations—the attention to detail is incredible!

3. Murray The Man Loved Ice Cream!

We mentioned before that Murray used to be a butcher. But along with that, he loved ice cream as well. He used to eat an ice cream sundae for breakfast every day, with sprinkles on top! And he didn’t stop there—he was also a big fan of chocolate sundaes and banana splits and he would eat this dessert every week. And if you ask him about his favorite flavor, he would probably say banana split.

4. Murray Was Originally Going To Create A Dirt Bike.

The original plan was to create a dirt bike out of the Murray cruiser design and sell it through his own company, but this fell through due to other important priorities. Instead, Murray decided to sign a licensing agreement with his good friend Mike Holt, who introduced him to the world of motorcycles.

The Murray cruiser is a very unique motorcycle that has incredible potential for thrills and fun. It’s an “old school” motorcycle and there’s something about it that makes you feel like part of a past generation. If you are crazy about old bikes, this one is perfect for you—you can enjoy it as an antique piece with its soul and attitude, but also ride it like new—because that’s what it actually is.

5. The Murray Cruiser Sponsored A Season Of “The Real World”.

The bike was featured on MTV in their show The Real World: London in 2001. During that time, not only did the bike get a lot of publicity, but many famous people made Murray famous too. The show featured his design and the people who used it when riding it.

And you can see this on the small plaque on the left side of the bike—it reads: “This motorcycle was featured on MTV’s The Real World: London. The Real World is a television show produced by MTV about six young adults in their twenties who are thrown together in a house to see if they can coexist peacefully.