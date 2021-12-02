The Petal Republic reports that the flower and ornamental plants market is expected to grow by 6.3%, bringing its total valuation to 57.4% by 2024. It’s a surprisingly significant number.

But, how exactly did it get here? A significant cornerstone was the introduction of a system called Flower Delivery. More on the history of the industry and their types ahead in this article.

A Brief History of Flower Deliveries

Florists’ Telegraph Delivery Service, founded by a group of 15 US florists in 1910, was the first floral wire service (FTD). The group was founded as a cooperative, and its members shared ownership.

The business model was known as a ‘wire service’ since members traded orders via telegraph signals. FTD changed its name to Florists’ Transworld Delivery in 1965 when it began sending international orders.

A group of British florists created a similar group called the ‘Flowers by Wire’ club in the 1920s. Interflora was founded in 1953 by a group of florists linked with FTD. Most European countries had their own Interflora units by the 1970s.

By the end of the century, several more Flower Delivery services like Teleflora and others also opened up. Currently, there exist several hundred thousand different delivery services solely dedicated to distributing flowers.

Types of Service

There are four primary types of Flower Delivery services.

Order Broker

Order brokers are third-party agents who offer product photos for arrangements and bouquets before transferring orders to partnered local florists for fulfilment and hand delivery. Customers who use an order broker pay additional service costs and local delivery charges (usually included in the product price).

Most florists also provide order brokerage services for both domestic and international deliveries.

Courier Delivery

Courier-delivered flowers are also known as grower-direct or Flowers By Post. They are assembled into bunches at a farm or in an importer’s or distributor’s warehouse, then packed into cardboard boxes and shipped directly to the recipient through overnight couriers.

These ensure the freshest flowers and often the best quality. Some farms even ship directly to the consumer without any intermediaries at all.

Relay Florists

A relay service, sometimes known as a relay florist, is a website where a person or organisation arranges for a purchase order to be placed between a consumer and itself rather than with a local florist in the delivery zone.

The relay service collects money for the order. However, because it cannot generally fulfil orders unless the delivery is local to the relay service’s location, the order and payment are sent to a local florist in the delivery zone, sans a commission.

Local Florists

Local florist websites offer bouquets and arrangements for direct delivery in the territory served by their vans and staff. This service, known as “hand-delivered,” has the benefit of presenting shoppers with the exact items available for same-day delivery. Local delivery costs are typically mentioned as a separate fee from the product price.

Endnotes

Gifting flowers will never go out of style. Everyone loves getting flowers. The history of the floral delivery service is vast and fascinating. Over the years, they have evolved and continue to do so while growing in valuation. Why not? After all, sending flowers is a love language that has stood the test of time. Now it can be done across countries and even continents.