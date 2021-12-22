Button-ups are one of the most versatile staples in men’s fashion, with easy versatility from a casual t-shirt to dress shirt. But every classic garment is subject to the whims of time, and even the simplest shirts have evolved into different versions.

Have no fear though: these five ways to wear button- ups are sure to make you look dapper and put together (even if it only takes three minutes)!

The button up has been a staple in menswear for as much time as they’ve been around, but they’ve also changed over time – be it because of cultural trends or just a new way of dressing. While the classic button- up is a basic staple, it’s no longer your only option.

From elegant robes to relaxed shirts, guys are constantly experimenting with button-ups. And while you may think of them as mostly a shirt that requires undoing to wear, they can also be dressed up quite easily.

Here are some points discussed about Try These Takes on a Classic Button-Up-

1. Become A Men’s Style

Men’s style is all about making informed decisions and knowing what your style is. What suits you best? What fits your personality? These are all things that fuel your wardrobe and are of the utmost importance to a well-dressed man. Otherwise, you’ll end up looking like everyone else or worse, out of place.

You need a style that defines who you are as an individual, whether it be through solid colors or patterns, but it shouldn’t just be a fashion choice; your style needs to be approved with how it makes you feel.

Once you know what looks best on you both physically and stylistically – now it’s time to start putting that knowledge into action.

2. Keep It Simple

The less you’re wearing, the easier it is to look different and stand out from everyone else. You want to be an individual rather than another member of the herd. It’s simple, but it’s also not boring.

Because if you’re trying too hard at being different from the rest of your coworkers or friends, then you run the risk of looking like a fool – and no one wants that. We don’t need our own “fashion police” anymore; we have Instagram! Instead, just stick with a simple outfit that matches your style personality.

Guys who love clothes should know this as well as anyone: focus on what needs to be highlighted, and play down what doesn’t need attention.

4. Break The Rules

Breaking a rule doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re going to do something wrong; it just means you’re having fun with your style and doing things a little differently. If you’re not used to trying new things, then this would be a great place to start.

However, if you know what looks good on you, and know that fashion is not just about trends but about making choices for yourself and no one else, then go for it. Being stylish isn’t always keeping up with the newest trends it’s knowing what works best for you, regardless of what anyone else thinks.

Take risks with your look, but don’t do it in every outfit. It’s more about the attitude behind it rather than the actual action. Be confident, be yourself, and you’ll never go wrong.

5. Mix & Match

Mixing and matching is one of the easiest ways to put together a look that’s all your own while still looking great! Classic pieces combined with things you wouldn’t normally wear will help keep your style interesting and surprising everyone around you.

Shirt + tie = formalwear? Yes, you could. Shirt + a sweater or jacket over it? Yes, you could again. You probably have loads of options available to you, but don’t limit yourself to only one option!

6. Repeat

Repeat items in your wardrobe because they’re versatile and look great. At the same time, don’t feel like you need to repeat an item every day of the week unless it’s something you have several of. Wearing the same thing too much can make you look like you’re trying too hard or are just boring and stuck in a rut.

When in doubt, repeat a shirt but not a suit every day. If your suit fits well, then there should be no reason why you can’t wear it on multiple occasions and with different combinations of clothing. But stick to the shirt/tie combination at work, then play around with it outside of work!