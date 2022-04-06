Top 10 Common Prejudices About Off Page SEO

Online marketing has been a huge success story in recent years. However, not everything that we see online is what it seems to be. In fact, behind the scenes of some of the most successful businesses are clever strategies that are often overlooked—or simply misunderstood by those who haven’t had prior experience with online marketing read more.

That’s something you can easily fix with a few hours of internet research and some patience for the somewhat unfamiliar process. In this article, we will briefly cover some of the most common misunderstandings about off page optimization. We will also go over the best ways to go about fixing these mistakes if you run into them in your own off page SEO campaigns.

1. Traffic is King

Let’s get this one on the table right from the start: traffic isn’t everything. You can be well-positioned in search engines and still not be getting many visitors to your site. A larger number of page views does not automatically mean you’re getting more visitors to your site.

Be careful of websites with large numbers of page views that have lower conversion rates, as they might just be fluff and noise. The same ideas apply to engagement: while a lot of engagement generally correlates with popularity, it can also be a result of spammy activity or being chosen by bots instead of humans.

2. Your Site Is Your Key To Success

This is a common misconception among marketers that have been conditioned to think of PPC ads, YouTube videos and other forms of on-page SEO as the best way to get visitors. While these methods are great for helping you gain a total web presence, they’re not your only option.

Off page SEO isn’t the end-all-be-all, but it can be a very effective method to help you get a leg up over your competition. Far from being an alternative to quality on page optimization, off-site SEO is complementary to your on-site optimization.

3. Content Is The Answer To All Your Problems

Content is king and without it, you will die. That’s true, but the truth isn’t that useful. Content is important, but not because it’s some sort of golden key to success in a world without search engine rankings. Quite often, you can use much less content than what many sites use nowadays.

A lot of sites are getting away with using one or two headlines for their descriptive text links and anchor text links. The number of keyword phrases is also quite low for some sites; as little as one for each page or site post that you have on your site.

4. Keyword Research Is The Answer To All Your Problems

While keyword research is a critically important aspect of off page SEO, it’s not the end-all-be-all. In fact, many marketers who use the wrong keywords can get penalized by Google for using “abusive” or “spammy” tactics. Sometimes, it’s better to leverage other methods to get your keywords and then fine tune with Google Adwords.

5. Quality Search Results Are All You Need

This is another very common misconception about off page SEO that requires some clarification on your part before we continue to the next section on fixing mistakes in your off page SEO campaign. Quality search results—or more specifically, quality content—is one part of off page SEO. However, you might be surprised to learn that there are other equally important components to off page SEO, such as link building and social sharing.

6. The Quality Of Your Content Is All That Matters

This is a very difficult point for marketers who are new to the off-page optimization game to grasp. After all, we’ve been told time and time again that our content needs to be of stellar quality in order for us to rank well with Google. While your content absolutely needs to have high-quality information on the page, it’s not enough just having great content on your site or blog.

7. The Quality Of Your Link Profile Is All That Matters

Quality links are your moneymaker. However, many marketers who have been trained to think that it’s all about links can’t seem to understand the relationship between content, links and SEO success. Many sites with just average content end up doing well in search engine results because they have great link profiles (and vice versa). Let’s look at some examples.

8. You Can Only Do One Or The Other

When it comes to off page SEO, link building and social media integration go hand in hand. In fact, the two are sometimes difficult to distinguish between because they don’t always talk about the same things. Link building and social media integration are actually two different things that both play an important part in off page SEO, but they’re related in more ways than one.

9. Social Media Is An Ad Hoc Project That You Shouldn’t Take Seriously

This point is really just a reiteration of the previous one. Social networks like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn can be powerful tools for generating links to your website, but they’re not the only way to do so. In fact, it’s all about knowing how best to leverage social platforms for off page SEO.

10. You Should Link Out As Much As Possible

Link building is a key part of off page SEO and a lot of marketers make the mistake of thinking that if they create some linkable content on their site, then it will automatically attract backlinks from other sites. This is a common misconception among marketers who have been conditioned to think that link building is all about linking out or getting as many backlinks as possible.