Tips To Reinvent Your Green Energy And Win

Rebuilding the energy infrastructure is a mammoth task, and while solar power may seem like an unlikely candidate to play a leading role in this gargantuan project, it's generating enough momentum to be one of the critical components. The trend is exploding across America, with more people falling in love with this sustainable technology every day. But how does someone benefit from switching to solar? Here are some tips that can help you reinvent your green energy and win!

1) Get educated about the benefits:

Solar panels offer homeowners a way to save on their monthly energy bills by powering their home or business with clean energy from the sun. This means cheaper electricity costs for your family or company on top of rewarding you for being environmentally friendly.

2) Investing in the right solar panels:

It’s important to invest in the right solar panels for your needs and budget. Not all solar panels are created equal, so you want to find the one that will give you a return on investment. Here are some key things to consider when choosing your panels:

* Installation: Will the installer be able to install it properly?

* Warranty: Depending on how much you consume in electricity, do you want a longer warranty or a shorter one?

* Output levels: What is your home’s energy usage? The higher the amount of energy produced by a panel, the more energy your house will need. For example, a home that uses 20 kilowatts of power each month would need a 25 kilowatt panel.

* Size: If you have an older home, the larger the panel, the more efficient it can be, giving you more energy for less money.

3) Consider investing in a whole-house system:

Building your entire house around solar panels may be an economical way to produce enough energy at home to help minimize your monthly costs. However, not everyone has enough land for solar panels or wants to have all of their utilities being powered by green energy. In these cases, a whole-house system may be right for you.

It’s important to note that a whole-house solar system is far more expensive than buying solar panels for your home. However, the system still reduces your home’s electric bill and helps preserve our environment while reducing your carbon footprint.

4) Consider renewable energy financing:

While it isn’t required by law, investing in solar panels is an excellent way to save on electricity bills. In some states, there are programs in place that help homeowners pay off the initial costs of purchasing their panels. This can also give homeowners a way to save money by renting (or eventually selling) their panels after they’ve paid off their initial investment.

5) Use your panels to power your car:

Many people opt to invest in solar panels for their home and use the power from their panels to charge their cars. However, using solar energy to charge your car may not be the most efficient way to produce green energy. The reason being that you would likely have to drive a longer distance and run more appliances while in transit so you could recharge your battery. If you own an electric vehicle like a Nissan Leaf or Tesla Model S, it’s better suited as a back-up, not as a primary transportation method.

6) Charge at night:

Most people know that they should try and limit the amount of time they use their electric car during the day when electricity is at its cheapest. However, if the sun isn’t out and your vehicle’s battery is low, you could be charged more in electricity costs than you would have charged your car when the sun is shining.

7) Consider solar water heating:

Solar water heating has been around for decades, but even with its longevity there are still some homeowners who don’t have solar water heating systems installed. While this may be because of the cost of purchasing a system for your home (around $10,000), this technology has proven time and time again that it can help you save money on your monthly energy bill. In addition to providing savings, it also helps make your home more energy efficient while reducing your carbon footprint.

8) Consider installing a solar power system for your boat:

Boating is another great way to save money on your electricity bill and make the environment greener. Floating solar panels are becoming more popular for marine use, but they can also be used to power a boat’s electronics and charge the batteries of boating aids such as navigation lights.

There are many other ways to reinvent your green energy and win, but these tips can help you kickstart your plan. Like any investment, you’ll want to do your research before purchasing solar panels or any other energy-efficient product that may help you save on future electric bills.

Summary:

Even if you’re not looking to spend thousands of dollars on solar panels, there are ways that you can still make your home greener and save on your monthly electricity bills. By following a few tips and advice along the way, you can help reinvent your green energy and win!

