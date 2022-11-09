Think You Know Luxurious Hotels? Think Again

If you’re the type of person who tends to avoid two-star hotels and will only stay at a hotel and travel channel complaints if it has a five-star rating, then this article is for you. You may think that what lies behind door number one when visiting luxury hotels is guaranteed safety, high quality services, and levels of comfort that are beyond your wildest imagination. And while this is true for some luxury hotels, there are also plenty out there who want to take your money without providing anything in return.

1. Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

The Marina Bay Sands Hotel is located in Singapore. While its exterior is impressive and its accommodations are certainly nice, there’s one thing guests should be aware of: the hotel staff are known for going to extremes to accommodate tourists. Two Dutch friends reported that they were asked to leave the hotel because they were deemed “too tired” after just a few hours there. It was only after threatening the management of Marina Bay Sands with a formal complaint that they were allowed to stay.

If you think that this kind of treatment is reserved only for foreigners, think again. Another local Singaporean tourist was refused a room because she was wearing shorts. The management at this luxury hotel said it has a strict dress code and that her clothing did not comply with its standards.

2. Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas

While many people consider the Atlantis Paradise Island Hotel to be one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, there are some who think twice before staying there.

Take, for example, one of their guests who checked into the hotel after a long flight from England late at night and kept him talking until 1am the next morning despite being exhausted. When he finally went to bed, the alarm clock went off at 7am. The guest woke up and was shocked to find that he had been banged up against the bed frame by a hotel staff member who had carelessly leaned over.

This isn’t the only report of an unpleasant experience at this resort. An American couple who stayed there found that they weren’t allowed to use their television when they said that they wanted to watch it because they didn’t have a remote control. They also reported that water pressure in the bathroom was so low that they had to shower at separate times and leave both doors cracked open so as not to flood their room with too much water.

3. Soneva Kiri, Thailand

Soneva Kiri is an all-inclusive luxury resort located in Thailand. On the face of it, it looks like a wonderful place to visit with its gorgeous accommodation, amazing architecture and beautiful natural surroundings. However, guests should be aware that this resort has a strict rule against shows of affection between partners. If you want to hold your partner’s hand or even kiss them on the cheek while at the resort, you’ll have to keep your distance.

Guests are also warned not to share single rooms with other members of their party unless they’re married or related because there have been reports that couples who do so have been kicked out of the hotel without any refund.

4. Ritz Carlton, Japan

In 2013, the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Tokyo received quite a bit of negative attention after guests complained about being kicked out of the hotel for having long hair!

Take, for example, one guest who had long hair and was stopped by hotel staff a few days after checking into his room to ask him if he was planning to keep it that way. Thinking that he would be asked to trim it a little bit, the guest told the staff that he had no intention of cutting his hair short. He was then threatened with ejection from the hotel because management claimed that his hairstyle didn’t comply with their standards.

5. Hotel Villa Magna, Japan

If you want to stay in a luxury hotel that’s located right in the heart of Japan and offers wonderful dining and entertainment, then Hotel Villa Magna is one place you may want to consider. However, while they may be able to meet your needs when it comes to luxury accommodation and superb meals, they’re quite lax when it comes to security.

One guest who was staying at Hotel Villa Magna mentioned that he was approached by a thief on the street who stole his laptop by simply walking away with it. Fortunately for him, he managed to get it back after running down the thief about ten minutes later. It goes without saying that this kind of incident can certainly ruin your vacation mood!

6. Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg, France

If you were to ask travelers to name the most luxurious hotels in France, the Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg would certainly be on their list. It’s located in the heart of Paris, it has amazingly beautiful interior decorations and it is the place to stay when you want to sample French cuisine at its finest.

However, guests should be wary of this hotel as there have been reports of maids stealing valuables from rooms during housekeeping services. Most guests don’t usually lock their drawers or hide their jewelry before they leave since they expect that they’re safe in this very upscale establishment.