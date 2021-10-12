The Worst Advices We’ve Heard For Content Writing.

Content writing is one of the most difficult tasks that an online writer has to handle. It takes a ton of patience, creativity, and time to write the best piece of content.

But all too often, people think quick fixes are simpler than taking your time and doing your best work.

Luckily for you, we were able to put together this list of some of the worst pieces of content writing advice we’ve ever heard so that you don’t have to try them for yourself!

Here at https://thepulplist.com/ has some more information about the worst advice we’ve heard for content writing.

So if you’re struggling with creating amazing content written by skilled professionals, read up on what not to do below!

Stay tuned until the end though because there’s one last piece that I know will motivate you.

1. Don’t Use Images

The reason why people think images are unnecessary is because they don’t know how to integrate them into the content. If you take this piece of advice, your content will probably sound like this:

” Hey guys! I am using this blog post to talk about my latest trip overseas! As you can see, I was able to use tons of FEELINGS that the pictures show! “

And that’s about it! You don’t need images in text, so stop trying to cram them down your readers throats (or do it on your own Twitter.)

Instead of an image, look for interesting quotes or anecdotes behind the pictures and include those instead.

Hopefully, this will help you see why images are so useful to your writing.

2. Don’t Use Too Many Words

The main thing you want to focus on with your content is brevity. You want the readers to be able to read it all in one sitting, so don’t try talking about everything that’s related just because you have a lot of ideas.

Instead, choose the best ones and write about them in an interesting way that’ll encourage people to click on your blog post or article! Otherwise, they’ll just be left confused.

3. Just Post About Yourself

People think that by posting about their own experiences, they’ll be able to get a lot of traffic to their site. The issue with this is that the readers will only learn a little information about your life and then they’ll leave because there’s nothing else that keeps them interested.

If you think spending ten minutes writing about yourself will make you famous, you’re wrong! Try working on a niche instead and see if people can relate to you better.

Your content won’t go viral simply because you write about your life experiences. Try putting in more effort when it comes time to write! Just don’t use these tips for posting content.

4. Make It Longer

If you want to make your article go viral, you’re going to need to write about everything that’s important in excruciating detail. However, you should know that readers like short articles!

You can build up the suspense by writing briefly on some subjects and then wrapping them up with something more exciting. This will make the reader more interested in your content, plus it’ll give them some room for imagination!

5. Don’t Make It Too Long

The flipside of this is that if you only have a couple of hundred words to write about your content, no one will want to read it! They’re going to get bored halfway through and leave without looking back.

The most important thing you can do is find a happy medium between brevity and length. You want your article to end up being long enough for people to keep interested, but not too long that they’ll get lost.

6. Keep It As Simple As Possible

This is the biggest content writing myth of all! People think that if they make their content too simple, no one will be interested in reading it. However, if you over complicate the issue or talk about it with bad grammar, no one will want to listen at all!

The most important piece of advice I can give for this is to make sure your writing makes sense and helps your reader understand what’s going on without making things overly complicated. If you’re trying to simplify writing, you should start by trying to understand the nuances of your topic better.

7. Use Big Words

The last piece of advice I’d ask you not to do is use too many words in one place. All this will do is confuse everyone who reads it because you’ll have so much going on that it’ll be hard for them to read without having tons of distractions.

If you want to use long words, make sure that you’re explaining what they mean and use them appropriately. If you’re unsure, break down your writing into smaller pieces and then put the big words in the end.