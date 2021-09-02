The Top 5 Video Game Blogs

Video games are more popular than ever, and there are tons of resources online for gamers to find the latest news. Video game blogs can be a great way to stay up-to-date with all the latest gaming news and reviews. Video game bloggers often provide in-depth analysis on games before they come out, as well as tips for playing them once they’re released. In this video game blog post we’ll share our favorite video game blogs so that you can make your own informed decision about which one is best suited for you!

The Video Game Blogs We Love:

The Geek Girl Project

This is one of our favorite blogs because they have lots of in depth discussions about games and how to become a better gamer. They also review tons of video games with the occasional comic that keeps things lighthearted.

TouchArcade

This website covers everything related to mobile gaming from iOS and Android devices with regular coverage on new releases as well as big updates for existing ones. The site also includes videos, podcasts, forums and weekly roundups making it more than just your average blog post destination. They’re not limited solely to mobile gaming either with sections on consoles, PC and even tabletop games.

App Trigger

Video game reviews are their specialty but they also cover the latest news in the industry as well as features about upcoming releases. Their coverage is mostly limited to iOS games so if you’re looking for Android game reviews this isn’t your best option but it’s still a good one.

IGN Mobile

A website that covers both video game platforms including smartphones and tablets. They offer an extensive library of content from previews and hands-ons to exclusive interviews with some of the most famous people in gaming today like Hideo Kojima or Guillermo del Toro who have worked extensively in film making too!

Pocket Gamer

This site offers reviews and news on games for a wide range of iOS, Android, Xbox One and Playstation platforms. They have content from both industry experts as well as bloggers which is perfect if you’re looking to get information from a variety of sources.

Gamespot

Video game reviews are their primary focus but they also offer the latest videogame trailers, opinion pieces in an effort to expand the conversation around gaming beyond just reviewing video games themselves. This site has been operating since 1996 so they’ve had plenty of time to build up knowledge that will be useful no matter what kind of player you are!

Video Game Nation

VGN has been around for over 25 years, and features reviews on all kinds of gaming consoles as well as other products related to gaming such as apparel and hardware.

Video Games Uncovered

Video Games Uncovered offers opinion pieces, editorials, op/eds from leading journalists who are experts in their field covering topics like indie titles or why you should buy another console.

Video Game Reviews

This blog offers reviews on both new and old games from all genres. Video Game Reviews also believes in playing a variety of games to provide readers with an honest perspective rather than just sticking to one type.

The Video Games Blogger

TGB is committed to providing high quality, unbiased video game news and opinion pieces that are tailored for the individual reader’s taste. They write about everything from indie titles to AAA blockbusters and even offer exclusive interviews! The Video Games Blogger has become so popular because they’re able to cater their content towards what gamers want which makes it easy for readers like you! So whether you want information about hot upcoming releases or tips on how best play your favorite game, this blog is here for you.

