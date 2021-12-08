In order to do the “Water Bottle Flip Challenge,” one must first learn how. And, you would want to practice a couple times just in case. There are many methods for doing this challenge, including but not limited to flip flops, jumping jacks, and walking on your knees.

Here are some points discussed about The song played while doing the water bottle flip challenge-

1. The water bottle flip challenge is “I’m A Liar” by Another Bad Creation.

The song that has been dubbed as “The Water Bottle Flip Challenge Song” is actually titled “I’m A Liar”, which is the opening track on Another Bad Creation’s debut album, “Coolin’ at the Playground Ya Know!”.

The song is about two brothers who tell lies to impress their friends and get attention from girls. In the book “Teenage Wasteland: Suburbia’s Dead End Kids,” author Jon Savage notes that “(Another Bad Creation) had a damaged personal chemistry and a standard of self-discipline to match.

Three of the four band members were from broken homes and the fourth, Qwanell Mosley, was later thrown out of his house.”

2. “I’m A Liar” was sampled by M.O.P. for “How About Some Hardcore?”.

The song has been utilized by hip hop artists in their compositions, mostly for the chant of the chorus, “she’s a liar!”

The first featured artist to sample “I’m A Liar” and make it a charting single was Sound Factory vocalist Mo B. Dick with his 1988 song “How About Some Hardcore?”.

The track was released one year after Another Bad Creation single and became very successful, reaching #23 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and #2 on the Hot Rap Singles charts. The rap duo M.O.P. also sampled “I’m a Liar” for their 1991 single “How About Some Hardcore?”.

3. The first use of the song by another artist was by De La Soul.

De La Soul’s first album, “”3 Feet High and Rising””, was released in 1989. The opening track to the album is titled, “I’m A Liar”, which features vocals from Mase who, at the time, was an up-and-coming rap artist.

The song is also a cover of Steve Cropper’s original demo recording of the Even Worse (album) track “I’ll Lie”. Cropper had recommended De La Soul to sample “I’m A Liar” for their album, as he knew of their taste for odd B-sides and demos.

4. The baby featured on the De La Soul version of the song is Qwanell Mosley.

In an interview with Jeff Chang for “Trouser Press”, Mase revealed that “the little kid singing is Qwanell Mosley, my son, who was two at the time. I took him to the studio and he was cranky, so I put the mic in front of him and he started singing.”

5. The song became popular after De La Soul’s version was featured in the film “Malcolm X”.

The song was used as part of the score for Spike Lee’s 1992 biopic, “Malcolm X”. During a scene where Malcolm X (played by Denzel Washington) is at a lounge with Betty Shabazz (played by Angela Bassett), a duo of musicians switch to an upbeat tempo and break into an impromptu performance of “I’m A Liar,” which draws Malcolm’s attention.

Mos Def (as Shorty) then begins rapping a verse from the M.O.P. version of the song. The song was also included on the soundtrack for “Malcolm X”.

6. Rappers have used Qwanell Mosley’s performance of “I’m A Liar” in their songs

Following De La Soul’s version, rappers like Nas (on “Money Is My Bitch”), Royce da 5’9″ (on his album “Rhyme Pays”) and Kid Frost (on his album “Hispanic Causing Panic”) have all sampled the song, making it a staple in hip hop culture.

Other rappers who have recorded their own versions include: Black Sheep on their 1991 single “Strobelite Honey”; KRS-One on his 1993 single “The Blame Game”; Goodie Mob on their 1995 single “Cell Therapy” (which was also featured in the film “Dead Presidents”); and The Pharcyde on the B-side to their 1996 single “Drop”.