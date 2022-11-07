The Philosophy Of Hindi Film Business

Hindi films have grown to be in a class of their own. They are the most successful films of 2016, and by 2020, if all goes as planned, these theaters will have increased by 25 times.

There is a purpose for such a rise: the end goal is to make Hindi films accessible across India.

The objective behind the growth is one of access and affordability rather than a need for over-saturation in theaters. Tickets range from 10-20 rupees (roughly $0.14 – $0.29 USD) depending on where you live, and tickets at multiplexes can even run as low as 50 rupees (roughly $0.72 USD).

1. OTT = “Over the top” content delivery

2. Imax = Large format film display technology

3. MRP = Maximum Retail Price

4. BARC = “Broadcast Audience Research Council”

5. PHEAA = “Program on Harmonious Environment for Artists”

6. FTA = “Free to air” channels

7. CTVs/CATV networks

8. ART = “All India Radio”

9. Prasar Bharati = State owned broadcast media system

Some facts about theaters are:

1. Price of MRP is 12 rupees to 14 rupees in the non multiplex theaters (which don’t have big screen, not 3D screen, and does not in the multiplex where ticket price more than 17 rupees). Price of the ticket to motivate people for buy tickets online so that they can cut down cost on their business and make easy money from their business. As it is today professional theaters do not exist in India and there are no rules for professional theaters as well as small theaters so all theatre owners can charge any amount from customer. If a theater charges 10 rupees per ticket, that means he is taking 10% of the total cost to make a film. The movie gets 30 minutes of time and it costs 70 rupees making a profit of 30% which is more than 10 %. If all theaters charge 20-Rs ticket then they can make profit at all level of business.

2. Imax, 3D and large screen are the increase in wide screen of theater, but the price is not remain same that’s why they need to increase the ticket sometimes more than MRP so that they can get profit on tickets as well non multiplex theaters have not found any new way to attract customer because no cinema has been added in last 20 years.

3. Prices of tickets are not increased for small theaters as well as professional theaters in India so that cinema owners can reduce their working cost and get more profit.

4. There is no rule for commercial advertisement of films in India so that is why there is no proper use of advertisement movies in cinema because most of the people of India want to watch all movies such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan without any commercial ads.

5. Covered advertisement means commercial advertisements are allowed in cinemas (motion picture theaters) and typically includes the ability to make an offer for a sale of goods/services within the theater.

6. PHEAA is only one movie which is run in theaters and people like this movie so cinema owners can increase their profit because people are not going out at their time but they are taking 10-15 minutes of time in the cinema hall.

7. ATM is state of art technology which is used by all film makers to increase the chance of success to get a good success at the box office so that they can get maximum profit from their business.

8. ART is providing films in all states of India like andhra pradesh, odisha, rajasthan, punjab, punjabi, and some of the states like Gujarat are not providing films to all states so that is why people are not able to watch films at their home.

9. Prasar Bharati is a governmental broadcasting organization in India which provides television services throughout the country. Prasar Bharati is one of the largest television service providers in India along with Doordarshan and All India Radio.

Hindi movies have been trending every year with such a high rate of growth that can be measured in decimals or even zeros and ones (for example 10/1 or 100/10). This may be because of the immense population and the advantage in price and affordability that the ticket prices have in India. The average cost of movie tickets are 10 rupees and can run as low as 5 rupees if you live in a rural or less economically stable area. This fact makes Hindi films accessible to all Indian income levels, again showing some economic growth happening within India’s people.

Hindi films now account for over 80% of Indian film revenues.

There seemed to be a push in the first few years with the most recent film of Aamir Khan, Dangal, which did not do so well at the box office. However, India still has a long way to go and has high expected growth in cinema numbers in the coming years.

With an estimated population of 1.3 billion (2016) and a growing middle class, as well as new technology such as virtual reality (VR) headsets and VR content being released, it is not hard to imagine Hindi movies continuing to see a rise in popularity both within and outside India’s borders.