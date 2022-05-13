The Fascinating Science of Planet Fitness Time Open.

What is Planet Fitness Time Open?

Planet Fitness Time Open is a social media platform created by the company’s fans to share their personal experience with the company. People can share their favorite workouts, ways they’ve lost weight, and stories of success. There are a variety of posts to keep you entertained and healthy.

This gives people an opportunity to be part of something bigger than themselves, which can be motivating for many people who are looking for that extra push towards a healthier lifestyle or just following through on their New Year’s resolutions.

Planet Fitness’s Mission Statement:

At Planet Fitness, we are committed to creating a positive environment that helps build lifelong fitness habits. We encourage you to take control of your fitness and health. And we do it for a simple reason: we love helping people succeed in reaching their goals, whatever they may be.

Planet Fitness’s Values:

“Making Fitness Affordable for Everyone” Planet Fitness strives to provide the best gym services at the most affordable price. They want everyone who chooses to join Planet Fitness to be able to do so no matter what their economic status is. They also offer special deals and cash incentives regularly that are geared towards those who can’t afford membership fees, like college students and government employees. They strive to make fitness affordable for everyone.

The Planet Fitness Mission statement and Values were probably written by a really smart kid, not by someone who knows much about the health and wellness industry or how to run a business. They are principles akin to the good ol’ “good, better, best” that I heard when I was in elementary school. It’s very easy to say those things and then put them into practice when you don’t have any accountability or outside pressure on you. The real world, however, is filled with accountability. If you’re doing something good, there’s always going to be someone out there who can point out your shortcomings. The same goes for being the best. If you’re always striving to be the best, there’s always going to be someone out there who can point out your shortcomings and show you what you need to do better.

Role:

Planet Fitness is an example of a company that has not only put meaning behind their words, but also worked hard to make them come true as well. There’s a reason why Planet Fitness has grown from one location in New Hampshire in 1992 to almost 1000 locations across North America as of 2015. It is because they are honest, fair and efficient with their business practices.

There are many fitness centers out there that are full of hype and not much health practices behind them. Planet Fitness has gotten it right by staying true to their mission, values and providing a healthy environment to their clients. In order for companies to keep up with the ever-changing times, they must also have integrity in what they do so people will continue to follow them.

What’s next?

With Planet Fitness’s 30+ years in the health and wellness industry, there is no doubt that they have perfected the art of creating a positive space for people to enjoy the benefits of working out. It will be interesting to see where they go next, as well as what other companies can learn from them. I want to stress once again that the article is background information, NOT copy-pasteable text. Please use it only as a source of information.

What kind of experience counts?

We accept any type of posts except:

· Self-promotions (because we are not a commercial project and posting your own stuff is not very honest)

· Irrelevant posts (those who don’t contribute to the topic or discussion in any way – they will be removed after 2 warnings)

· Offensive posts (posts containing hateful/racist/sexist/bigot-talk etc. – they will be removed after 2 warnings)

· Spam (this includes sending us PMs if you want to ask us something or promote your own projects, businesses etc. – they will be removed after 2 warnings)

PFT Time Open is a community project, made by just fans and we work hard every day to keep it that way. We want to mean what we say, so please do not use our platform for your commercial projects or announcements, posts on affiliate programs etc. If you want to promote your business, please find one that isn’t on the internet. Thank you very much for joining us!

How does this work?

Reply on the PFT Time Open thread and share your experience there! It doesn’t matter what kind of experience it is, all that matters is that you reply on time! Reactions are not required and will be removed if they are not relevant. “Relevant” will be defined by us and we have no other rules regarding it but please keep in mind that context matters a lot.

· We accept any type of posts except:

· Self-promotions (because we are not a commercial project and posting your own stuff is not very honest)

· Irrelevant posts (those who don’t contribute to the topic or discussion in any way – they will be removed after 2 warnings)

· Offensive posts (posts containing hateful/racist/sexist/bigot-talk etc.