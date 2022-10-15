The Essential Guide to Shady Business

If you’ve just started playing Escape from Tarkov and want to know what exactly Shady Business is, then this article is for you! Read on to get an overview of the quest, and find out how it can help you in the game!

When starting a new game of Escape from Tarkov, one of the first quests players are likely to come across will be “shady business tarkov” – a basic quest that requires players to retrieve three secure flash drives.

1. What is Shady Business?

Shady Business is a basic quest for players to familiarize themselves with the game. It consists of nothing more than looking for and collecting three secure flash drives – devices that are used to save screenshots in the game. The flash drives can be found in specific locations, which we will describe later in this guide.

2. Who has it and what does it do?

The only people who can give you the quest are Jaeger and Miller, both of whom are located in Escape from Tarkov’s main city.

Once you have received the quest, you will be able to see a list of all the flash drives that are available. If there is one specific one you require, go to its location and press “Take” on it.

Once the device is in your inventory, run over to Miller or Jaeger and give them the device – they will then give you an amount of experience that depends on which “level” (experience rank) the player is at. You can see how much experience a player has at any time by going to their profile screen (from within Escape from Tarkov’s main menu).

3. How do I get more experience?

There are two ways players can get more experience: completing missions and grinding.

Completing missions is the most effective way to gain levels. Each mission has a rank, and the higher the rank, the more experience you will get in return.

It’s important to remember that this is true only until level 20. At higher levels, experience points are awarded in various ways, depending on your character’s current location.

As such, we recommend only completing missions until you reach level 20 – at which point, it will be much more beneficial for players to start grinding.

4. How do I grind?

Grinding can be done by repeating the same quests over and over again – grinding is not just limited to Shady Business, but also applies to every mission in Escape from Tarkov .

It is preferable that players start grinding once they reach level 20, as it will help them in several ways at higher levels.

The exact rewards for grinding are changing from day to day. Reasons for this include different server parameters, server updates and server load.

Players can use a guide such as the one below to figure out the current rewards for grinding:

As you can see, players can get up to 100,000 experience points by doing nothing more than farming the same quests over and over again.

However, it is not just the player’s level that counts when you’re doing missions – the mission’s rank is also an important factor.

The table below shows the experience points you get for each mission rank:

Rank 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Rank 0 0,500 0,750 1,000 1,250 1,500 1,750 2,000 2,250 2,500 2,750 3 000 3 250 3 500 3 750 4 000 4 250 4 500 4 750 5 000 5 250 5 500 5 750 6 000 6 250 6 500

If players would like to find out what rewards are given for completing missions at certain ranks and levels – as well as other useful information – check out the Shady Business guide .

5. Is it a scam or legit?

Shady business is not a scam. It is, in fact, one of the most important and useful quests that every player should do at least once.

After all, what good would it be to have a quest available in the game, but not know how to proceed with it or how to obtain the item you are looking for?

Players needn’t worry about being scammed by Shady Business – players who complete this quest will receive the correct amount of experience points . However, if players forget to talk to Jaeger or Miller after receiving a Shady Business mission, they will not receive any experience points for completing it. This can be considered a negative side effect – but one that is easily rectified.

Summary:

Shady Business is an important quest for every player, as it allows them to get used to the game, and gain valuable experience in return.

If you have any questions about this article or any other aspect of the game, please feel free to ask on our forums. All information posted there is checked and verified by our staff before it is published!