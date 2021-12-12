The Differences Between Human Hair & Synthetic Hair Wigs and How Long Do They Last?

Many people have been unsure if they should choose human hair or synthetic hair as their wig of choice.

Human hair is considered a more natural option, with longer-lasting and natural-looking results, but synthetic hair can be used for a shorter period of time and with less maintenance.

Synthetic hairs are usually considered an affordable solution. The good news is that the two wig types offer each other’s pros and cons, so it will be easier to decide which one you want in the long run!

Hair types vary widely due to different factors including climate variations (warm vs cold), care instructions from the manufacturer (how often do you shampoo?), scalp type & texture, age, etc.

Here are some points discussed about The Differences Between Human Hair & Synthetic Hair Wigs-

1. Human Hair and Synthetic Hair.

Human hair is naturally designed to grow in specific ways, which is why it will cause the best results. Synthetic hair is designed and made to mimic the human hair’s texture, feel & look .

2. Finishing Process.

Synthetic wig: The Synthetic or artificial wig are mostly dipped into chemicals or alcohols once they are completely dry in order to give them a more natural look & finish.

It is not recommended to wash or shampoo the synthetic wig because it might cause damage to the final product.

Human hair wig: Most of the wigs today are colored after they are made, which adds extra steps and time to the process. It is advised that you will need to use a wig cap as well as a wig stand while you sleep with your human hair wig on.

If you have fine or thinning hair, it is recommended that you use some canola oil & a wide tooth comb regularly in order to add volume and shine during the day.

3. Available Lengths.

Human hair wig: The most popular lengths of human hair wigs are 12 inches and 18 inches. You can also pick from a variety of colors and styles that range from short length to long, layered to wavy & curly, etc.

Human hair wigs are available in different types of lengths such as 14 inch, 16 inch, 18 inch, 24 inch, 26 inch, 28 inch and more!

If your current hairstyle is straight & long you can always choose from the straight or slightly curly hair pieces and stick with the same length so that it blends in naturally with your own hair.

Synthetic hair: Synthetic wigs can be found in shorter lengths such as 10 inches and 12 inches, but mostly 12 inches.

4. Damage & Shedding.

Human hair: Human hair tends to shed more than synthetic hair because it is naturally designed to shed natural hair from the scalp.

The shedding is usually not noticeable, unless you have a lot of it! Human hair wigs can be washed and shampooed without damaging the wig or drying it out.

You will also have a larger selection of colors and styles to choose from when you’re shopping for your wig purchase! Synthetic hair usually cannot be washed and will only shed in small amounts throughout its lifetime.

Synthetic: Synthetic wigs are not typically damaged by washing. It will only shed in small amounts throughout its lifetime and the shedding is typically not noticeable, unless you have a lot of it!

5. Price & Value.

Human hair wig: Wigs made with human hair are usually more expensive because its production process is time consuming and costly.

However, synthetic hair can be purchased at a cheaper price but will also have less features with no color selection and same style lengths.

Synthetic hair: Synthetic wig prices are usually more affordable. You will have less features and color selection when purchasing a synthetic wig but it can be more affordable when compared to human hair wigs because it doesn’t require a time-consuming production process.

6. Maintenance.

Human hair wig: Human hair wigs require more maintenance because it is susceptible to damage from heat and harsh chemicals such as sun and perms.

You can’t use any chemicals on your human hair wig, but you can wash it as often as you like! It will last for years with regular care, especially if there are no signs of shedding or damage!

If you’re planning on getting a full head of human hair extensions done (including your new wig), we highly recommend waiting at least 3 months before dying it or using any chemical process to protect your own natural locks.