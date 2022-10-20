The 10 Biggest Tea Mistakes You Can Easily Avoid

Tea is one of the most simple, delicious beverages on earth, but it can be pretty complex when you get into it. I’ve compiled a list of some of the biggest mistakes people make while brewing and drinking tea from a tea maker pitcher so that you can avoid them too!

Don’t worry, they’re not hard to fix.

1) Oversteeping –

Don’t press your tea ball down too much or let it sit in the water any longer than necessary to release flavor. Otherwise your tea will be bitter and astringent rather than sweet and smooth.

2) Skimping on water –

For the perfect cup of tea, don’t cut corners and use tap water instead of bottled or filtered water. For example, if the tap water at your house has a pH level of 7 or below, use bottled or filtered water. While you may not want to buy a whole bottle of distilled water, you can always bring some with you when traveling.

3) Not Using Tea Strainer –

Finally! This one is very important! If you don’t have a strainer in your tea pot, make sure to include it in your routine. A standard tea strainer should keep the leaves out of your cup and help you make the perfect brew every time.

4) Not heating water –

If you don’t heat up your water to a specific temperature before it is added to your teapot, it will take long enough for the water to infuse into your leaves that it will cool down by the time it makes contact with the hot water. This can cause the leaves to go bitter rather than have that sweet, smooth taste.

5) Improper Steeping Time –

This is another common mistake. If you steep your tea too long, it will become too bitter and astringent. For each cup of tea you should allow at least four minutes of steeping time.

6) Using the Wrong Tea –

I’ve opened up this article with a very heavy tea topic, but I will end it there. Here’s the deal: There are tons of types and flavors of tea out there. You need to find one that you like. Don’t just pick the first kind you see because you think it is cool or trendy. Personally, I am a big caffeinated black tea person and my husband prefers green tea. Most people are happy with their own personal brand preferences of teas they enjoy and would not be convinced otherwise by someone else’s recommendation from a blog or magazine article.

To sum it all up: Find a tea you enjoy, use the proper temperature and steep time, keep your pot clean, and don’t be afraid to experiment. When in doubt, remember: It’s just tea!

I hope you enjoyed my rundown of the five biggest mistakes you can easily avoid when brewing and drinking tea. You can find more great teapot tips here .

Be sure to check out our other blog article on how to make green tea and click here for some interesting information on health benefits of green tea and on how to create a stunning centerpiece with your kusmi teas .

7) Not Storing Your Tea Properly-

Tea can be stored in a cool, dry, dark location while still retaining the majority of its freshness. You don’t want to store tea in the fridge because it will cause all the flavor to dissipate. However, if you decide to keep your tea in a cabinet away from direct sunlight, that’s even better!

8) Removing the Leaves Too Soon –

This is similar to #6 but sort of more specific. Sometimes you might brew your leaves too long and then when you remove them from your teapot, they can leave behind a bitter taste in your cup. It is best to leave your leaves in the tea for at least 4 minutes.

9) Using Too Much Water –

Just like with #4, if you use too much water your leaves will go astringent rather than just have that smooth, sweet taste. For each cup of tea you should allow at least 4-5 cups of water.

10) Using the Wrong Tea Temperature –

Again, I’ll repeat myself: There’s tons of types and flavors of tea out there. You need to find one that you like. If you want a strong, strong brew, use a higher temperature than if you want a light, delicate brew. If you need help deciding what to try, make a list of the types of teas you like and then head to your local tea shop and ask for recommendations. They would love to find something new for you!

Summary:

There you have it! My list of the top ten tea mistakes to avoid. Now that you know what mistakes you’re likely making, be sure to try out one of my tips and see for yourself that it makes a difference! Be sure to check out our other blog article on how to make green tea and click here for some interesting information on health benefits of green tea.