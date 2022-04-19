Ten Useful Tips From Experts In Interior Design

Interior designers know what they’re doing. With years of experience, these pros have seen and dealt with every conceivable scenario. Daniel Clancy interior design is a prime example of this. His company has grown to a point where they offer services in over 17 states and an array of international locations.

In his spare time, he doesn’t just sit back and relax. He runs a blog on interior design at danielclancyinteriors.com that offers useful tips that show the real truth behind what some people may be thinking about when it comes to these professionals doing their jobs: the good, the bad, and the ugly. Here are ten valuable tips from a seasoned expert like Clancy.

So whether you’re in the early stages of planning your home makeover or just looking for some inspiration, here are 10 simple tips that anyone can follow to make the most of your living space. You might be surprised by how much these little tricks can help!

1. Make a plan, and stick to it

Deciding what you want your house to look like can be hard, so it helps to start with an idea and then stick with it. Try not to get distracted by all the other things that can pop up along the way. Set a budget, figure out how much space you have, and decide on colors as early as possible. It will help you stay focused when making decisions about furniture or paint colors later on.

2. Think of the family

More than likely, your family will be spending a lot of time in your house while you’re on the road or at work. When redecorating, try to find furniture that fits both of their needs. Make sure that it’s comfortable and relaxing. You don’t want to make them feel like they have to sit in a different room because your couch is uncomfortable!

3. Think about the kids

Your kids are going to be using your home for many years after you get it done, so make sure any decorating is age-appropriate for their ages. Make sure that the activity areas are near the bedrooms so they can get to them easily when they’re in bed. Also, make sure there are plenty of toys and books on hand at all times so no one gets bored.

4. Get rid of clutter

Clutter makes a room look smaller than it is, and once you have a large house with small rooms, you may find that you need to move people or objects out of the way to fit your furniture in the room. That’s OK- don’t stress about it! Instead, consider if your new furniture will work better if you rearrange your current items.

5. Watch the paint color

If you’ve chosen a color from a paint catalog, test it out before you get all dolled up. You don’t want to be stuck with the wrong color once all your decorating is done! Instead, stop by your local hardware store and ask them to help you pick out a color that will work with other colors in the room. They’ll know what they’re talking about and can give you their honest opinion.

6. Ask for advice

Whether it’s friends, family members, or professionals that have worked in this field for years, they’ll be able to give you advice on how to make your space look better. Don’t be afraid to ask for advice- it may save you money in the long run.

7. Think about how you use your furniture

Is this piece of furniture really worth having if you’re not going to actually use it? Do your family members care about where it’s located? To some people, the size of a room seems to be determined by the amount of furniture that’s in it, but that’s not true. Instead, take note from how each family member uses their living space and make sure you fit that style into your house too.

8. Add a little fun

You don’t have to worry about making your home look like it’s straight out of an interior design magazine. Make sure your house has a few “cheat spots” where you can add in small items that won’t leave you broke. For example, get one good rug and one good couch, then use the rest of the budget to get more furniture that your family will love.

9. Stick with what you love

Don’t let other people convince you into buying something that you’re not sure about. At the end of the day, it’s your space and it should suit your needs. If you decorate your living space for your family and friends, make sure it’s not too much for them!

10. Try new things

Everyone has their own tastes, so don’t spend money on something that is trending or just plain out of style. Instead, try something new or stylish that you know you’ll love! Chances are someone else will love it too- maybe even the person who originally gave it to you!