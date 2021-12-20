Take This Quiz- A child is taking permethrin for head lice. the nurse will instruct her mother to do what?

If you’ve ever had to deal with a child or children with head lice, it’s not the most pleasant experience. This article provides some useful tips on how to get started in treating head lice.

The answer is discussed here about a child is taking permethrin for head lice. the nurse will instruct her mother to do what?

1. What is the most important step of the treatment?

a. Preparation

b. Clipping

c. Combination of a comb and baking soda

d. Sulfur and permethrin cream 10 %

The quiz answers- Clipping is the most important step (d) in the process of treating head lice, after washing the hair with a shampoo that has been pitched against head lice with a vinegar rinse (a treatment containing 1% “5-10” formula).

The next most important step is to comb in order to remove adult lice from private areas, gather eggs and kill breeder Nits (the egg sacs that contain eggs of future generations).

2. What is the most important thing to do when you’re treating a child?

a. Getting rid of all bedding or clothes that the family may have washed in the wash water or put into a dryer.

b. Making sure everyone else in the family has been treated as well.

c. Making sure that you check all other places where the kid with lice may have been.

d. Putting on gloves and washing your hands thoroughly before treatment, after treatment and every time you touch your hair or scalp, before and after using gel or shampoo to kill lice and nits.

Use a lot of soap and water so that you are convinced that there is no oil from your hands or any other residue left over from anything else in your day-to-day life.

3. What is the best way to wash the child’s hair?

a. In a bowl of warm water that has been mixed with some shampoo; this will kill any lice that may be in the hair. No conditioner or other lice-killing product should be used – make sure that you remember this and take it seriously.

b. Can be done in a regular washing machine if it is full of clothes and washable items, but do not dry your child’s head on a high heat setting as this could cause burns to the scalp. Otherwise, use cold water and shampoo (not “5-10” or other lice-killing products).

c. Do not wash in a bowl or sink at all and do not use water. The best way to kill head lice is to apply the permethrin cream directly to the scalp and leave it there for two hours this is known as “spot treatment” with permethrin cream.

Comb out the hair with a fine-toothed comb after every two hours of spot treatment.

d. Use an electric hair dryer that has been set on cold air; treat your child’s hair during this time in order to kill head lice and any eggs that may be on his or her hair.

4. What is the best way to wash the child’s bedding?

a. In a bowl of warm water that has been mixed with some shampoo; this will kill any lice that may be in the bedding

b. Can be done in a regular washing machine if it is full of clothes and washable items, but do not dry your child’s head on a high heat setting as this could cause burns to the scalp. Otherwise, use cold water and shampoo (not “5-10” or other lice-killing products).

c. Do not wash at all and do not use water. The best way to kill head lice is to apply the permethrin cream directly to the bedding, leave it there for two hours and then wash the bedding in a regular washing machine with cold water.

5. What is the best way to treat furniture?

a. In a bowl of warm water that has been mixed with some shampoo; this will kill any lice that may be in the furniture. No conditioner or other lice-killing product should be used – make sure that you remember this and take it seriously.

b. Can be done in a regular washing machine if it is full of clothes and washable items, but do not dry your child’s head on a high heat setting as this could cause burns to the scalp.