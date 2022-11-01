Many people have probably seen the most common “cookie price chart” in person, which is really just a graph with some reference lines on top and an open cookie box, chip bag, or jar of product below it. The reason that these charts are so commonly posted online is for two main reasons: firstly, it’s always nice to see how much things cost from other cultures around the world and secondly because it solves part of a common dilemma on social media: how to politely handle throwing someone out who has shown up at your house for what may be a disastrous meeting.

Cookie price chart is obviously a reference to the way that the chart is designed and has evolved to be the go-to chart when there’s a reason to politely explain that someone isn’t welcome anymore in your home; whether that’s because they may have brought drugs or drinks with them, are planning on staying longer than you would like, or have just dropped off a box of cookies and said “thank you” before expecting to be invited inside. When it comes to being polite on social media, conversations can become awkward very quickly if the wrong word is used or someone feels like they’re being dismissed.

Seven Taboos About Cookie Price Chart You Should Never Share On Twitter :

1. It’s a Cookie Price Chart

You can’t really explain this one without explaining the first, so let’s fix that. Cookie price chart is not a chart at all and it is completely wrong to ever refer to it as such, especially on Twitter where everyone just likes to cause trouble for no reason. So let’s start off with “cookie price chart” being a stupid phrase to use. It doesn’t even fit in something as simple as a sentence, so let’s put that aside for now and try to figure out what we’re looking at here.

Like I said before, the cookie price chart is mostly just an image with some reference lines on top and the product below. Sometimes you’ll see this done in a way that only shows the product, like a box of cookies with an open jar on the bottom, but more often than not, they’re done this way.

2. Images Are No Good for Texting or Twitter

This is one of those things that don’t seem very difficult to get right, but for some reason it always seems to be forgotten by people who want to share something. The main problem here is that it’s just not practical to post anything other than text on Twitter or Facebook; no one really wants to see a chart or picture and there’s only so many times you can say “lol” in response before people stop caring about your opinion. It’s much better to use text to get your point across, or even better, to just tweet out a link and not have to sit there and watch a gif for 8 hours.

3. It’s Not Worth Sharing on Facebook

Social media platforms are all about being social, but how often do you really want to be “social” with people who don’t really matter? Being social is a crucial part of all social media platforms; it’s what they’re designed for. If you don’t want to be social, that’s fine, but there are plenty of other things to be social about that don’t involve sharing ridiculous images on your feed.

You may not have a problem with sharing a chart online or in person, but as social media has become more popular and people’s attention spans are reaching their limit across the board, you’re probably better off not posting it on other platforms just because of how much time it takes up.

4. It’s Probably Not Going to Be Well-Received

This is the main reason that this cookie price chart idea is such a bomb when you discuss it with people. People are terrible at making judgements based off of what they see, especially when it involves taking a picture, checking for background information for a funny effect or something similar. Does the chart look too “cheap”? “Fake”? “Too many people in it?” There are so many other things that could go wrong with this type of image and there’s only so much you can do to make it look professional without actually creating something truly impressive.

5. It’s Just Not The Best Way to Share Your Story

That being said, this kind of image can be funny if it’s done in the right way and you’re using it for the right reasons. However, the moments when you’ve got a great story to share are few and far between, so if someone really wants to hear what you have to say, they’ll probably ask you about it or look for other kinds of ways that it could be told. You may have some great experiences with something as simple as opening a box of cookies or chips after a long day at work and not wanting to go out and get food, but that’s not always going to translate very well online.