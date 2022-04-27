A Marketing course is a class that addresses the basics of marketing, or the science of influencing people to buy things. It teaches students how to concept and implement an effective marketing strategy by covering topics such as promotion, sales and distribution, branding, segments and customer behavior.

Marketing courses are offered in a variety of formats including lectures taught by professors with no hands-on learning; lectures with some student interactivity; hobby club-style classes with active participation from students; and experiential learning in the form of internships.

How can you increase your demand for this course?

Try the following seven outrageous ideas.

1. Offer candy for participation.

Use a prize wheel in the classroom to reward students for answering questions correctly. Students who answer questions correctly are rewarded with a chance to spin the wheel and see if they get to pick a prize. Let them select from a basket of chocolates, gumballs or stickers as their prize.

2) Charge students money to take your class

Some marketing professors use Kervin Marketing as an incentive to improve class performance so that students pay closer attention in order to make sure they stay in the good graces of their professor and will therefore not have to pay anything extra . This is used most commonly in MBA programs.

3) Get your students to write songs or jingles about the course content.

A way to make your marketing class fun and taken seriously at the same time. Use this idea in conjunction with NACA’s National Musical Theater Week (April 30th-May 6th, 2013) and its annual celebration of “Musical Theater Across America.”

Students can create a song or jingle to sell their own products or other students’ products, which they will also be studying in class. This is a great way to make your students think outside the box.

4) Allow your students to create their own marketing course.

Split your classroom into several small groups and give each group the responsibility for teaching some of the principles of marketing. This is a hands-on approach for creating a real-world marketing experience.

Select one or two students from each team to present what they have learned, and then have them compete against each other in an effort to sell something that nobody really wants (e.g., empty soda cans, used Kleenexes, etc.).

5) Have a marketing-themed funeral.

A creative way to discuss the importance of branding, and how important it is in the marketplace. Create a board with a coffin on it that students will walk by for at least 5 seconds, which is enough time for them to get a glance at it. Then have them write down three things they remember about the brand, or what they believe it sells without even seeing the product. This activity helps students learn how to create an effective brand image through repetition and association.

6) Require attendance at other professors’ classes in exchange for your own class credits.

This forces your students to leave their comfort zone and exposes them to more than one side of marketing education. If students’ grades are contingent on their attendance in other classes, they will be more inclined to take advantage of the opportunity.

7) Offer your students an extra credit opportunity by having them do something out of their comfort zone.

Give them an opportunity to gain access to a special event that you have planned for only those who complete the assignment. For example, you can give your students the option to attend a basketball game with you if they complete the assignment that week. Otherwise, they have to stay in class and do another assignment or study for another test. This idea is great for attracting younger students as well as continuing education students or alumni who may want an opportunity to reconnect with the university or fellow classmates.

What are the advantages ?

These ideas are a great way to get students involved in the marketing education process, which can help sell the course to students on campus. They also provide your students with an often-needed hands-on learning opportunity that they may not get if you just rely solely on textbooks and lectures.

What are the outcomes?

Students will have a better understanding of the fundamentals of marketing and be able to apply what they have learned in class by integrating it into the workplace. They will also recognize how creative thinking can be applied to marketing tasks, increasing their ability to adapt to ever-changing market conditions. By implementing these seven outrageous ideas, student interest and consumer demand for your course can increase significantly.

How can you fight this idea?

Some professors may not be for these ideas because of their controversial nature. Others don’t think of them at all. If you disagree with these suggestions, tell your colleagues that you don’t feel comfortable teaching them (they will learn from the experience). Try using these ideas in conjunction with other proposed course changes or even to increase enrollments in any marketing class.