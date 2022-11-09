Rock Any Ethnic Do With Lehenga and Organza Sarees

The Indian saree is a timeless and versatile garment, able to be styled in countless ways. Among its many variations, the organza and lehenga sarees stand out for their glamorous appeal. The organza saree features a sheer fabric, often adorned with embroidery or embellishments for added elegance. Meanwhile, the lehenga saree combines the traditional nine yard drape with the longer length and voluminous silhouette of a lehenga skirt, creating a stunning fusion look. Whether you’re attending a wedding or special occasion, these sarees offer the perfect blend of tradition and glamour. Read on to know more about these stunning sarees.

Dazzle in Organza Sarees

Organza sarees are a stunning addition to any wardrobe. The sheer fabric delicately drapes the body, creating an ethereal and elegant appearance. These sarees are available in a range of colours, from vibrant hues to more subtle shades.Embellishments such as embroidery, sequins, or beads can add extra glamour, making these sarees perfect for special occasions. However, organza sarees also lend themselves to more casual looks with a bold statement necklace and chunky bangles. Read on to learn more about this stunning attire.

1. Floral Organza Saree

Floral organza sarees have always been in trend. The amazing embellishments, prints, and designs on these floral sarees are sure to grab you loads of attention.This alluring organza saree can steal the show with its soft and cosy material. Such a shimmer-filled fabric has created a fashion storm with its timeless grace. So if you want to keep your look simple yet stylish and classy for your next cocktail party, then trust your instincts with a flowery organza saree.

2. Banarasi Silk Organza Saree

Wish to win everyone’s heart with your saree? Then Banarasi organza silk sarees are your one-stop solution. Organza Banarasi silk is the latest avatar of an ethnic Banarasi that women of every age can flaunt with so much ease. While the fabric is heavier than other organza saree alternatives, they are still easy to carry and lightweight. The hefty Zari work Pallu and borders offer them a luxe and royal feel. So, look and feel your best at grand functions with these fabrics.

3. Sequin Work Organza Sarees

If you want a ravishing party look, a saree with a sequin or mirror work is your best bet. An organza sequined saree with a contrast designer blouse is a killer combo for your next event.

Dark hues such as black and maroon look great with intricate sequin work.

4. Embroidered Organza Sarees

Embroidered sarees are your go-to choice when it comes to exploring unique patterns. A flower embroidered work decked up with fine and intricate thread work offers you an artistic touch.

All About The Lehenga Saree

Lehenga sarees are the perfect fusion of traditional and modern fashion. The saree, a classic Indian garment, is given a contemporary twist with the addition of a lehenga skirt. These skirts add volume and movement to the traditional drape, creating an elegant and eye-catching look. Lehenga sarees can be dressed up or down, making them versatile enough for any occasion. They also offer the convenience of not having to fuss with pleats or tucking in excess fabric.

You can craft a lehenga saree into a flared silhouette, mermaid style or A-line cut.

1. Banarasi Silk Lehenga Saree

The Banarasi Silk Lehenga Saree is a stunning traditional garment for special occasions. Despite its vibrant colors and intricate designs, this choice of clothing exudes elegance with its drape and flow. Handwoven in Varanasi, India with fine silk threads, the Lehenga Saree showcases the skill and talent of local artisans. Perfect for a wedding or important cultural event, this outfit will make any wearer feel regal and beautiful. Banarasi attire always speaks for its traditional yet regal modern look that is timeless and ever-charming for an Indian bride who is about to be married. These sarees also look glamorous for a Sangeet or Mehendi function and exude elegance and class. Banarasi outfits offer royalty and luxury that you have to carry in your ethnic wardrobes.

2. Embroidered Lehenga Saree

For those seeking something truly unique, an embroidered lehenga saree is the perfect choice. The beautiful embroidery – often featuring intricate patterns and dazzling mirrors – elevates the garment to new levels of opulence. Whether worn at a wedding or a fancy evening event, an embroidered lehenga saree is sure to turn heads and make a statement. From vibrant colours to delicate pastels, these spectacular pieces are available in a wide range of options to suit every taste. If you’re looking for the ultimate show stopping attire, an embroidered lehenga saree is the way to go.

3. Cocktail Lehenga Saree

For a less traditional setting, like a fancy cocktail party, the designer cocktail Lehenga Saree is the ultimate fusion of traditional elegance and modern style. Designed with exquisite embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and stunning hand-beaded accents, this garment is perfect for any special occasion. With vibrant colours and interesting details like ruffles and hand painted motifs, these sarees are a must-have in every Indian closet.

You can now revamp your traditional closet by donning these sarees from reputed labels by Seema Thukral, Priyanka Jha, Mandira Wirk, Faabiiana, Nikita Vishakha, Rimi Nayak, Aisha Rao, and more on multi-designer platforms like Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, Ajio-Luxe and Tata-Cliq Luxury among many others. Find your ensemble for the evening, ranging from cultured and delicate designs to glazed shades and unique details.