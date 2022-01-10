Rhinoplasty 101: Six Benefits of a Non-Surgical Nose Job

Ages ago, people had only two options: surgery or no nose job.

Today, if you’re unhappy about the way your nose looks but afraid of surgery, you can get non-surgical rhinoplasty. You can refine and reshape your nose just like you have always wanted with no surgery at play!

All you have to do is find a trusted rhinoplasty surgeon and approach them for your non-surgical nose job. They will examine your nose and tell you if you are eligible for the treatment.

If everything goes well, you will be on the path to making subtle changes to the appearance of your nose.

Suppose you are still worried about how this procedure would work out and benefit you. This article answers all the doubts you’re pondering over.

Benefits of a Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty

A non-surgical nose job has more than a few benefits. The most obvious is that you don’t have to undergo surgery. The second and most expected benefit involves minimal to no pain.

These two benefits are guaranteed. But many other benefits are waiting to please you.

Get Your Nose Treated Within Minutes

The best part about the procedure is it’s a quick, simple treatment. The entire treatment will last only minutes, and you are ready to get going!

Ideally, it takes merely about 15-30 minutes for your procedure. So, if you are expecting an easy and short process, this is for you.

Notice Immediate Results

Unlike a surgical rhinoplasty, this procedure does not take a look to give you the desired results. From accentuating your nose tip to contouring your nose, you will be surprised with instant results!

Say No to Downtime Drama

Another happy news about the non-surgical process is that there is no downtime. In other words, you do not need to put your life on hold and let your nose heal. As soon as the appointment is over, you can resume your life as if nothing has changed.

You Are Safe With Lesser Side Effects

Most patients do not experience any side effects at all. This is a massive advantage of this procedure over traditional surgery. However, you can expect redness, itchiness and small bumps on the nose.

But typically, these feelings subside in a couple of days. So nothing to worry about!

Temporary Result Is a Boon

All the changes made to your nose are temporary and will fade out over a year. This procedure allows you to experiment with your nose without committing to surgery. Even if you are unhappy with your look, you can reverse it back! Plus, the procedure is less expensive than the surgical one. A total package indeed!

The Bottom Line

Among all plastic surgeries, rhinoplasty is one of the most sought-after in Australia. However, the idea of surgery is not comfortable for everyone, which is why a non-surgical nose job is popular.

A word of caution, though: your rhinoplasty surgeon will first examine to see if the procedure is suitable for you. Not everyone can pass the test. Pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding are not suitable for the process.

You know the real deal. No surgery, instant effect and reversible changes, if needed to be.

Does this not sound like your dream come true? Grab your phone, make that doctor appointment and get going on your way to a nose job!