Refillable Potion:Does Secret Stash Work for Refillable Potions?

“Does Secret Stash work for refillable potions?” This is the question I asked myself not too long ago, and the answer I found most surprising.

Turns out that Secret Stash offers refillable potions for a cost of about $32.00 for 12 bottles! On top of that, you would be saving in the long run because if you were to purchase more than just one bottle at a time, you would be paying $32.00 each time. That’s a total savings of $144.00, or more than 15% in just the first month.

$32 is still a lot to pay for the potion, but I’m giving it a try anyway. For my setup, I will be using 25 of these refillable potions each week. If they turn out to be as good as they sound (a “no-brainer” in terms of saving money) then I would be really happy with the purchase. On top of that, this price gives me an opportunity to sell some bottles at much higher prices.

1. How does Does Secret Stash work for refillable potions?

So how does Does Secret Stash work for refillable potions? It actually works by letting you apply the potion in one location and then transfer it to any other bottle in another location.

This means that you could use one bottle of a potion as a backup, and then put five bottles of the same potion into your stash total. You would then have eight bottles in total that you can fill at will.

2. Are refillable potions worth getting?

I’m going to say that they are a no-brainer in terms of saving money. You save $16 per potion, and given the projected use of 25 per week, that is still almost $24 per week.

This adds up to about $1,000 per year for just one character (and this does not include the bottles you’d be selling for profit).

3. Are you spending too much on potions?

If you think your in game potion usage is too high, why not try out refillable potions? At the price of $32.00 per 12 bottles, this really is a great deal.

Low level characters might want to consider purchasing this just for the fact that they will be able to fill them up in potion sellers. It’s a perfect way to transfer potions from high level characters to low level characters with ease and save tons of money.

4. Do you think refillable potions are worth it?

If you don’t use that many potions, then you’re probably better off saving your money. On the other hand, if you find yourself running out of your favorite potion often, this could be a worthwhile investment. Now I just need to see if they really are as good as they sound.

5. Have you ever considered refillable potions?

I have never considered getting refillable potions until I stumbled across this deal. It is a great way to save money if you are going to use potions frequently.

It might also be a good idea if you have a low level character and a high level character (great for transferring items between characters). So far the feedback has been outstanding, so I’m ready to give them a try myself.

6. How do you use refillable potions?

Well, like I described above, you apply them to the bottle, and then transfer them to another potion bottle in another location. In this way, you can use only one bottle of the potion and transfer it over any number of times.

You could have nine bottles of your favorite potion in one location and just transfer them out as needed. You can also keep buying more bottles to increase your stash total at any time. This is a good way to save money in the long run because it makes filling up your inventory easier when using potions from high level characters.

7. Is it worth using Does Secret Stash for refillable potions?

I gave them a try and will report back with my opinion. I’m curious to see if the 10% discount really does work or if it is just a tactic to get you to buy them.

If the discount does work, then I would probably make use of it each time I wanted to refill my potions on my main character. This is a great way to save money and get extra bottles in your stash total at the same time.