Read About “The Faraway Place Where Things are Stored”

Can you remember the last time you sent a letter or bought a present online? Almost all of our packages arrive at our homes electronically instead.

Did that make us lazier? Or more efficient and organized? When we’re shopping online, any segment of information is as close to us as it gets.

We know exactly what to buy from the beginning, and we nourish habits that are deeply ingrained in us: impulse spending, thinking about what we want without taking time for thoughtfulness, cramming in more tasks without pausing for reflection.

Do you know about the faraway place where things are kept?

It may sound obvious now, but perhaps those changes will come back to haunt us just like they’ve done with other aspects of our lives.

This is the story of one girl in particular, who lived her life in the shadows of doubt and fear.

Hinata was born into an era where too much information had already been collected about everything.

Here are some more points discussed about The Faraway Place Where Things are Stored-

1. Everything is a data point

All of the things in the world could easily become data points. Everything from human beings to weather patterns can all be used to store information.

2. Information is too abundant

The more information that’s collected, the more difficult it becomes for us to understand what we’re seeing and hearing. We lose our ability to filter out noise and focus on only important information.

3. Data can be stolen

With so much data being stored, it’s easy for people to find ways to steal it and make money off of it.

4. Data is fragile

The digital system that stores our data has no physical form, so we have no way of recovering lost or stolen data after an unfortunate event occurs.

5. Too much data makes us forget what’s important

There’s so much information stored online that we lose the ability to remember important details and moments in our lives.

The story of Hinata is just a sliver of what The Faraway Place Where Things are Stored has to offer. With all of the technology we use today, we often find ourselves forgetting what matters most.

Even as I wrote this article, I remembered experiences I’ve had years ago that have become foggy and indistinct in my memory. The more time passes, the more our memories fade away and become colder and colder until they’re gone forever.

6. Data is vulnerable

Everything, from our mobile phones to our social security numbers, can all be made public if we’re careless or just plain stupid. The more information that’s collected, the more vulnerable everything becomes.

If everyone were to forget what’s important and focus on constant consumption of data-based entertainment, it would be no different than our world in “The Faraway Place Where Things are Stored”.

7. Digital information is out of control

Data is uncontrollable and can be manipulated by hackers. Even the best of us are vulnerable to identity theft and other digital dangers.

It’s not hard for hackers to steal our information and we have no way of protecting it from them.

We live in a world where everything is controlled, yet still out of our hands.

We constantly rely on kings, governments, corporations and even nature itself to make sure that the things we do make sense in the scheme of things. As long as rules are set in place, there’s no point in being rebellious.

The world will live out its days if it chooses to anyway. When you think about it, it’s not hard to understand why things are this way. It’s just like how indecision is better than action. When our actions don’t have a set path, there’s always room for doubt and second thoughts.

It’s definitely not that we’re any less efficient than we were in the past. It may be that there are more things to consider now and we make decisions that are more thoughtful and careful- so that means our efficiency increases too!

8. Data is vague

It’s hard to tell what’s happening around us when there’s so much information out there. We’re led to believe that half of everything we see online is a lie and the other half is very misleading.

9. More data leads to better decisions

The more information we have at our fingertips, the better chance we have of making better decisions. We’re able to make choices that are more informed and less biased, but in a world with data overload, it’s hard to break through all of the noise.

10. Data makes life easier

More data means knowledge and wisdom can spread more efficiently to everyone in the world. Having more information at our fingertips means we have more knowledge and the ability to do more things in life.