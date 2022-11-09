Proven Tips to Mastering Luxurious Hotels

If you’re heading off to the airport, this is one article you don’t want to miss. There are some hotel tips and tricks that’ll make your stay much more luxurious and enjoyable with gadget professionals, and our article has ’em all! From the best ways to get a room upgrade, what amenities to expect in each room, how not to overspend on food while on vacation, and important travel tips — we’ve got it all! So go ahead: book that flight and read on for the ultimate luxury hotel knowledge!

1. There’s a reason you don’t have to pay for in-room Internet access.

But what’s it mean? Well, it means you can use your own laptop or mobile device to access the Internet — and know that when you do, most hotels will waive the additional fee for in-room Internet access. This is especially great if you’re going on a long trip, want to use the Internet to check in on work or do some work from home and need a connection for that. It’s also handy if you’re spending some time out of your room and want to check in with your friends or family back home.

2. If your hotel doesn’t offer free airport shuttle service, ask why

If you don’t get an honest response, call another hotel and ask the same question. And remember: the shuttle is free for all guests, not just ones of a certain status. So if you reserve a room and get shuttled to the airport without being asked to pay for it, be sure to let the hotel know how much you appreciated their generosity as soon as you arrive at your destination — they’ll definitely remember!

3. You can usually request extra pillows and towels with no hassle or extra charge.

If your hotel has “pillow menu,” you’ll certainly want to take advantage: that’s where they’ll give you a few options of pillow types (feather, foam, etc. ); the hotel’s name and logo will be embossed on it; and you’ll be able to request a certain brand or type.

4. If you really like the place, don’t go back for less money – go for something else!

The saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” is a great tip if you’re heading out on vacation. Don’t expect the same level of quality at a cheaper price just because you liked your first stay at the hotel — that’s called “price-gouging” and should never be tolerated in the hospitality industry. Stay at the same hotel if it’s awesome; find higher-end hotels if they’re even better!

5. If your hotel doesn’t provide complimentary bottled water in your room, just ask for some at the front desk

If you find yourself wishing for some bottled water and there’s no free bottle or glass on the nightstand, ask a staff member if they’d be willing to bring you a couple of bottles. They’ll usually be more than happy to get them for you — just make sure to tip them when they do!

6. If you’re traveling with friends, be sure to coordinate when you want to check out

If a friend stays in the room next to yours, and you have to check out at different times, make sure to tell the hotel in advance so they can coordinate your departure.

7. If you’re a member of some sort of loyalty program and stay at an affiliated hotel, ask for an upgrade

If your loyalty program has a partnership with a luxury hotel chain or chain of hotels, you’ll want 1950s or even 1950s-inspired rooms — rooms that look just like the ones from their advertising photos. These rooms are typically of a higher quality than others, and may include other amenities like private check-in (which can be a huge plus if you’re heading to the hotel after work), ultra-comfortable beds, mood setting lighting, special lotions and soaps, etc.

8. If you get a chance to visit the casino on your trip, try your hand at blackjack

Most of the time, players who are given complimentary drinks are paid in chips — not cash — for free drinks. They can then use those chips later in the day for some extra rounds at the game tables like blackjack or roulette. When it comes time to cash out, the players can often get quite a lot of money back for those chips.

9. If you’re celebrating an occasion and want to get free dessert at the restaurant, just ask your server if they have anything available

Sometimes, if you’re celebrating something special, the server will try to put together a sweet treat for you — like a tiny cake or something equally tasty. Other times, they’ll let you order something off the menu (like an ice cream sundae) that’s not on the regular menu. Either way works!

10. If you want to make your breakfast more decadent and have it served in bed … just ask

Some hotels allow for a full breakfast to be requested and served in your room.

11. If you want a little extra pampering or want to make a special request, just call ahead of time and let the front desk know

If you’d like, for example, some non-alcoholic wine to be in your room when you arrive, just let them know and it’ll be waiting for you when you get there! It’s best to keep requests like this as quiet as possible until the day of arrival so other guests won’t find out about it — but if it’s something super-special (like bottles of wine or champagne)