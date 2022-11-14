Proof That HEMP Really Works

Hemp is in the news constantly thanks to its health, commercial and agricultural uses.

Every day, more and more people are joining the movement to legalize hemp production in America with the hopes of becoming healthier and wealthier.

There’s a huge amount of scientific evidence that supports these claims, but there’s also plenty that disproves any claims made by those who oppose it. This article will give you all the facts so you can make up your mind for yourself.

1. Hemp does not get you “high.”

Hemp contains only about 0.3% THC, which is the active compound in marijuana that causes a “high.”

In comparison, marijuana can have as much as 20% THC. The main difference between hemp and marijuana is that marijuana is bred to contain high levels of THC while hemp contains 0.3%, or practically nonexistent amounts of THC.

It’s important to note that hemp has nothing to do with getting you high and there are no psychoactive effects in the plant.

2. Hemp is not a cure-all for the problems caused by cannabis.

The best known byproduct of cannabis is THC, which is used for medical and recreational purposes.

However, there are other components in cannabis/hemp that have very unique uses as well.

Hemp contains only trace amounts of THC and is therefore not a substitute for marijuana. While it might be a useful alternative for those who need hemp products but cannot legally access them, it cannot produce the same effects as those who use marijuana on a regular basis.

3. Hemp is not new to the world of agriculture.

Hemp was used to make clothing, textiles and paper over 8,000 years ago in Europe. The fibers produced were much stronger than other fibers available during the time and were sometimes used in place of leather.

In the United States, hemp was grown primarily for industrial purposes between 1631 and 1940. During this time, most hemp came from Russia and China.

In the past 50 years or so, the use of hemp has exploded as America has become more environmentally conscious and agriculture became more expensive because of growing regulations.

4. Hemp can grow nearly anywhere…

5. Hemp has been used as a medicine since ancient times.

The bible even described people using hemp to treat their many medical conditions. These instances were most likely for medicinal purposes as people were not aware of the psychoactive effects at this time.

Hemp has been used in modern medicine since around 1842 and is known to treat many conditions, from cancer to anxiety and depression. Hemp can also be helpful in treating nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and other gastrointestinal problems.

6. Hemp can be used as a building material…

Similar to its fibers being used for clothing and textiles, hemp has also been used in construction throughout the past few centuries.

In fact, the first American flags were made from hemp because of its natural durability and strength. These flags could last for up to 20 years without any additional care or treatment beyond that given during manufacturing.

7. Hemp can be used to create plastics, biofuel and more.

In the past, hemp was used as a primary source of oil and later became a substitute for cotton. Hemp seed oil can also be used to make paints, varnishes and other household products.

Hemp has even been known to help protect the environment. Most recently, hemp has been used as an alternative in producing biodegradable plastic that can be shaped into countless forms that were previously only available using conventional plastic.

8. Hemp is a super food!

Hemp seeds are valuable for a variety of reasons from preventing health related problems to helping with weight loss! Hemp’s most important component is found in its seeds: Hemp Seed Protein .

Hemp seeds are one of the only plant-based sources of complete protein.

The protein found in hemp seed is extremely high in quality and has been proven to be better than any other protein source on the market. Hemp seeds have 3 times more Omega-3s than salmon, contain a full range of amino acids (which are important for human health) and don’t contain any saturated fat or cholesterol!

9. Hemp can help with climate change…

Hemp makes up a very small fraction of the United States’ total land use, but it does use a lot of land. The amount used is about 65% less than cotton production and nearly 40% less than soybean production. Hemp uses far fewer chemicals because it can be easily grown using sustainable farming practices. It requires very little pesticide or herbicide, meaning it is much less harmful to the environment.

10. Hemp is a renewable resource!

The only natural resource required to produce hemp is water and that’s a big one. To grow the crops needed for industrial use, farmers will need plenty of water in order to keep their crop growing and thriving. If a drought strikes, farmers will have no choice but to stop growing crops which could lead to a rise in food prices if there aren’t enough products available to sustain the population.