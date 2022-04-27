Organizing an Inclusive Company Trip Out

Planning a trip out with your employees or colleagues can be something of a minefield. You want to make sure everyone has a fun time and gets to know each other better. However, catering to everyone’s preferences and availability can be a challenge, especially if you hope to invite a large group of people. While it might feel overwhelming at first, arranging a company trip is worth the effort. Here are some points to consider when organizing yours.

What Does Inclusive Mean?

Being inclusive might seem like an easy concept at first, but it’s important not to disregard its significance, especially in the work environment. There are many groups that are regularly marginalized or overlooked in the professional arena, usually due to their perceived abilities and inabilities. This is easily overcome by simply assessing individuals based on their skills and knowledge rather than guessing at the extent of their capabilities. Protected groups, such as people from an ethnic minority background or people with disabilities, can often find themselves unfairly excluded from professional opportunities. Being inclusive means refusing to disregard people based on prejudice.

What Are the Benefits of a Company Trip?

A company trip can be great for bringing colleagues closer together, enhancing relationships, and introducing new members to the team in a more relaxed environment. Planning a company trip shows that you care about employee wellbeing and the human side of work.

What Type of Trip Are You Planning?

There are different kinds of company trips you could organize. These include:

Lunch or dinner at a chosen venue to socialize with your colleagues,

Friday night or weekend drinks to unwind after the workweek,

A day event, such as an obstacle course or escape room to encourage teamwork.

Decide which kind of trip you think would suit your needs best and work backward from there.

Considerations for Colleagues

Planning an inclusive trip involves being sensitive to the individual needs of each colleague. In any situation, it is difficult to find ways to cater to everybody, but being inclusive is about making sure no one feels excluded or overlooked while everyone else has fun. Here are some different aspects you may need to consider when organizing your trip to ensure as many of your colleagues feel comfortable accepting the invitation as possible.

Disabled coworkers may feel excluded if you fail to make sure your destination is accessible for them. Arrange transport through alliedmobility.com to let wheelchair-using colleagues know that they are welcome.

A person’s faith can affect various aspects of their daily life, including their diet. If you have any colleagues whose beliefs require dietary consideration, ask in advance and arrange a restaurant that will cater to their needs.

If a colleague is pregnant, organizing a company trip that centers on alcohol use will likely discourage them from attending.

Inclusivity matters in everyday life and in the professional world. Not only does inclusivity help your company become more cohesive and stronger, but it also reinforces that everyone deserves respect and consideration.