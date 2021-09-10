Markets: What Are They and How Do You Play Them?

Markets are a way of buying and selling goods and services, such as stocks, food commodities like sugar or wheat, foreign currencies like the Pound or Yen (or even Bitcoins!) and more. A “market” is simply a place where buyers and sellers come to trade with each other for mutual benefit.

You can participate in markets by buying and selling stocks on the stock market, commodities like gold on the commodity exchange, foreign currencies on Forex (e.g. “Fore”), or even Bitcoins on the Bitcoin exchange.

Understand what markets really are

Markets are also a place where buyers and sellers come to make trades with each other freely. When you buy, you are actually purchasing goods or services, while when you sell, it is the opposite. Markets are global events where goods and services are bought and sold in order to obtain money that can then be used to obtain other items that people may want or need.

Making many buyers come together

Markets work by making many buyers come together in one place. And when there are enough buyers in one place, the price of a good or service will usually go up because there will be more demand for it than supply of it. These higher prices will encourage more people to buy the goods or services so they can sell them for even higher prices later on.

So, markets are the best way to freely exchange products and services for money. And this is why markets are so important to people all around the world.

But markets aren’t all good. They can also be dangerous, even deadly dangerous. For example, in 2008, a giant market called Lehman Brothers went bankrupt because people lost faith in its ability to make good on its promises made by others who owed money to it and stop its collapse. In the end, this led to a huge stock market crash that hurt many people all around the world. In fact, many people lost their jobs and their homes. And some even committed suicide because they could no longer make ends meet.

And this brings up another problem with markets:

They can be very good at hiding bad news from the general public. For example, many people who worked for Lehman Brothers didn’t know that their company was going bankrupt until it actually happened and even then they may have been in the dark about why it went bust in the first place!

So if markets can be great and also very bad, how do you decide to play them?

The problem is that markets are extremely complicated. In fact, they’re too complicated for anyone to understand fully, even experts who study the stock market all the time. But markets are still exciting for everyone to play around with because they take place in a world called “Futures Time” where there is almost no chance of failure. In fact, just about everything you do in this world will succeed.

Stock Market

Market participant

So as you can see, as a market participant, doing your homework is very important. For example, before investing in any company, you should always look at its financial statements and history of past performance to see how the company has done in the past and whether it is likely to continue doing well in the future.

And you should also always know how much money you will lose if your investment turns sour. For example, if you invest $50,000 in a stock today and it goes bankrupt tomorrow, what you will lose is exactly $50,000 in most cases. And if the government steps in and guarantees all of your investments (i.e. “stops the free fall”), then you may not lose anything at all.

But in most cases, you will lose some of your investment and in most cases, this loss will be in the form of a small percentage of your initial investment. If it is a big chunk of money, however, especially if it is large enough to make up a significant portion of your total net worth, then losses may be painful and could even get nasty.