Little Known Ways to DREADLOCK EXTENSIONS

Whether you’re thinking of getting a new look, or are looking for ways to spice up your last hairstyle of step by step balayage sectioning, it’s important to know that there are some styles that should not be attempted by those with little knowledge. The dreadlock extension is one such style: it is majestic and tends to come with its own set of dangers and problems. With this in mind, this article will take you through the steps necessary for creating your own perfect dreadlock extensions.

1. Establishing length.

The first step to creating perfect dreadlock extensions is establishing how long you want your locks to be. Assuming that you’re looking for them to appear natural, then a good rule of thumb is that your extensions should be the same length or a couple inches longer than the hair they will eventually be attached to. In other words, if you’ve got six inches of hair on your head, you’ll want to go with eight or ten inches for your dreads.

2. Stretching the dreadlock.

Once you’ve got your desired length, it’s time to start stretching your hair. If you don’t have any synthetic material on hand, then you’ll need to borrow a pair of pantyhose or string and tie the ends up with them. Depending on how much you want to stretch your dreads, the method will vary slightly. The most common way is to cut a piece of string and use it as a guide for wrapping around your head from scalp down to root ball. This can also be accomplished by wrapping a lock around your own head; simply position the lock over your scalp as closely as possible and tuck in strands as needed.

3. Simple dreadlock roll.

If you don’t want to go through the process of starching your hair and tightening your scalp, then you can also use a simple dreadlock roll as a means of stretching your hair out. You must first cleanse and condition the locks, then apply heat to the section to be rolled before wrapping it tightly with a rubber band or one’s own hair tie. The process can be repeated until the desired length is reached.

4. Taking care of knots and splits.

While this is not strictly necessary, it’s usually a good idea to make sure that you cover all possible areas of split ends and knots when stretching out your dreads for extended periods of time. If your hair is healthy, this shouldn’t be a problem. If you happen to have thin, damaged locks due to excessive use of chemical relaxers and straighteners, then this will require more care. Whether you’re working with natural or synthetic locks, you’ll need to make sure that your hair is well conditioned before continuing the roll process.

5. Regular maintenance.

As with any hairstyle, dreadlocks are no exception; properly maintained locks can last for years on end. Being sure to wash them every couple of weeks and applying a nice sheen product every other day should keep them in tip-top shape. If you do get a knot or split in your locks, don’t bother cutting it out: there are plenty of ways to remove the offending strand without damaging the rest of your hair. Gently but firmly grasp the strand and pull it out with a comb or needle. Otherwise, you should be able to work it out by using nothing more than a simple toothpick.

6. Knowing when to cut them off.

If done correctly and with proper maintenance, dreadlocks can last for years on end without a problem. On the other hand, if you don’t take care of them, or if your hair is too thin or damaged to support the locks, you might find that they come loose after a few washes. No big deal: old dreadlocks will drop off after time and a new batch of healthy locks will take their place.

7. Deciding between synthetic and natural hair.

While there are advantages to each method, it’s usually better to go with natural locks when you want to wear dreads for an extended period of time. On the other hand synthetic ones can be used as a temporary alternative until your natural locks grow out enough to be used for the same purpose. They’re also more flexible, so they’ll hold together better under stress and conditions. The biggest advantage to synthetic locks is that they’re cheaper than natural ones, sometimes as much as twenty dollars cheaper.

8. Difference between synthetic and natural hair.

Synthetic dreadlocks are not recommended on thin or damaged hair since they don’t stretch well (they can snap out of place when tightened). This means that they won’t last as long as loose ones. The other major difference is that you’ll need to use a product like Knotty Boy Dread Wax if you want your locks to stay in place all day long. Without it, your locks are likely to fall apart at the mere hint of moisture in the air.