Light Coin Purse- A Quick Item in Sekiro

You are walking through a cemetery, just when you least expect it, the entrance to a dark hole beneath the ground is exposed. You enter into darkness and find it full of coins rusted in copper.

You notice that some coins have numbers on them and others have notches. Upon collecting all the coins, you regain your light from whatever was blocking your path.

In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, you can collect these “Copper Coins” to bring your light back from where it’s been blocked off by darkness orbs that are found in this game’s levels. You can find these Copper Coins in the game’s levels and sometimes by killing off enemies.

The only way to bring your light back to full is to collect all of the copper coins from a level. Once you collect a copper coin, the copper coin will be stored in the Sculptor’s Idol that you find throughout the level.

If you miss some coins, they are gone forever. Once you collect all of the coins, you can exit out of that level or die and go back and try again or just give up on collecting them altogether.

1. Purpose of Game

The primary purpose of this game is to collect all of the Copper Coins from a level and bring back your light to where it was obstructed by darkness. Once you collect all the coins, the idol goes back to normal like if nothing happened and you can continue on in that level for whatever else you need or want to do without any obstruction.

2. How to Pick up a Coin?

There are 2 ways to pickup a coin – by actively collecting it from the level or from enemies. If not picked up actively, they respawn until they are picked up. All enemies keep their copper coins on death so if you kill them off, they will drop their copper coin(s). You can pick them up after you kill the enemy.

3. How to Receive Copper Coins?

Copper Coins can be received in one of two ways: either by collecting it from a dead enemy or by actively searching through the level. You don’t always get them just by killing enemies while progressing through the level, they are randomly generated and placed in specific locations on each level.

Some levels, though, will give you more coins than others depending on how big/long the level is. The type of enemy that drops coppers also varies depending on what area of the game you are in (e.g. early parts–Ninja; middle parts–Ronin; end part–Shrine Monk).

4. How to Bring the Idol out of Ghost Mode

When you first use the idol, it will be in ghost mode. This means that you cannot interact with anything that has light in it. When you pick up a coin, the idol will glow and you can interact with it and use it as a light source to bring your light back to full (or almost full).

The idol will not move around or teleport as enemies or bosses are near or at its location. You have to walk over to it for interaction purposes. When you exit the level, use Idol Pedestal, or die, the idol goes back into ghost mode and cannot be interacted with until another coin is collected.

5. How to Spend a Coin

You can spend a coin in two ways: either by spending it on an item or by spending it on resurrection. You can spend it on an item at any Sculptor’s Idol. If you have enough coins to purchase an item, you will see the option for “Spend a Coin.” You must have every other idol unlocked before you can purchase items from any of the idols that you encounter throughout the game.

If not, it will say “No Item Found.” You can also use one of your coins to resurrect yourself if you happen to die during a level/fight/boss encounter. You can have as many coins as you want, but the same item will always be available for purchase from all idols you encounter.

6. Game Setting

You need to turn on the lights in your house before you can use the idol. You have to be outside of your house and enter a level before the water automatically drains away and you can interact with anything that has light from the idol. You can interact with enemies and still continue on in a level if there is any light from the idol left over when interacting with them (so long as they are not dead).