Lies And Damn Lies About HEMP

Hemp is often confused with its psychoactive cousin, marijuana allied universal drug test reddit. Yet, these two plants are not only different in appearance and psychotropic effects, but also in their biochemical makeup and cultivation methods. Hemp is a tall herb that features long leaves and flowers. The hemp plant also has a low THC content (less than 0.3%), which means it cannot produce the mind-altering “high” associated with marijuana use.

1. “Hemp Is A Drug”

There is no evidence that hemp is a drug, and prohibitionists have conveniently ignored this fact. Research shows that hemp is a nutritious and versatile crop used in the production of food, fiber, paper, and animal feed. But even more importantly, the oil produced from hemp seeds contains only trace amount of THC (less than 0.3%). This fact makes hemp one of the most useful crops on earth for industrial uses such as the manufacture of plastic, paint additives and even clothing.

2. “Hemp Contains THC”

An important misconception about hemp is that it contains a significant level of THC (the main mind-altering ingredient in marijuana). In fact, the THC levels in industrial hemp are usually below 0.3%, while the marijuana strain with THC levels above 20% is called “sinsemilla” (Spanish for “without seed”). Marijuana contains 2% to 20% THC content, whereas hemp contains less than 1% THC.

3. “Hemp Is Not A Sustainable Crop”

Hemp is one of the fastest growing plants in the world because it can be harvested as many as four or five times per year. Hemp stalks also have a higher cellulose content than trees and other biomasses and can be made into a wide array of 100% biodegradable products including fuel, paper and clothing .

4. “Hemp Is A Threat To National Security”

There is no evidence that hemp cultivation poses a threat to national security, as hemp goods are not intoxicating and only trace amount of THC can be found in hemp. In fact, the United States is the leading exporter of hemp and represents more than 20% of global production capacity.

5. “Hemp Offers Little To No Economic Benefit”

Industrial hemp is one of the most versatile crops in the world, offering innumerable economic benefits. Hemp cultivation has been an economic boon in the United States, where it has demonstrated that hemp offers significant economic benefits to the farming industry, will help the environment and is a very sustainable crop. A report conducted by a team of economists at Oregon State University found that hemp could provide a net return of 26 cents per acre over 15 years . This report was later followed by another study conducted by Price Waterhouse Coopers which confirmed this study’s findings.

6. “Hemp Can Be Dangerous”

Hemp is not dangerous. In fact, hemp is one of the safest plants on earth because it cannot create any psychoactive effects when consumed or used in industrial applications. To compare, the FDA estimates that foods containing poppy seeds can have a level of morphine as high as 10 ppm, which is about 10,000 times more morphine than is contained in an equivalent amount of industrial hemp.

7. “Hemp Is Not Cultivated In The United States”

More than 30 countries currently cultivate and process industrial hemp. Yet ironically, the United States of America (the largest producer of industrial hemp prior to prohibition) doesn’t allow its farmers to cultivate hemp. In fact, farmers can face serious prison time for growing this useful and sustainable crop . Many popular brands such as HEMPYEAR , Hempseed oil, Hemp Foods and others are made from imported hemp , thus putting profits out of reach from American farmers.

8. “Hemp Production Is Illegal”

The cultivation, possession and use of industrial hemp is forbidden in most countries around the world, due to a natural fear about THC (the main active ingredient in marijuana). Hemp was prohibited in the United States, not because of its effects on consumers, but because it was erroneously classified as marijuana – a problem that can be fixed through legislation. Hemp is often mistaken as a subspecies of marijuana, which has resulted in the stigmatization and prohibition of this beneficial plant. The ignorance surrounding hemp’s distinction and psychoactive properties has led to some surprising misconceptions about this amazing plant.

9. “Hemp Can Be Used To Make Marijuana”

Industrial hemp is naturally low in THC, so it cannot be used to make a psychoactive drug without some serious industrial processing. The fact that the psychoactive properties of cannabis come from the marijuana strain is often overlooked by prohibitionists, who want hemp to remain illegal. The sticky non-psychoactive resin found on marijuana buds is extracted from the female cannabis plant and used to produce a concentrate known as hashish. As you can see, industrial hemp and marijuana are not the same thing!

10. “Hemp Makes You Feel High”

Contrary to popular belief, industrial hemp does not contain THC, meaning that it cannot make a person feel “high.” Instead, this herb contains only trace amounts of THC that are not enough to produce any sort of psychotropic effect. Industrial hemp is similar to numerous other plants such as aster, orchid and hops which can also be used to manufacture textiles and foods without producing any sort of “high.”