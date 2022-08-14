Last-Minute Moving: 5 Tips You Need to Know

So, a last-minute move has been sprung on you and you’re feeling a little overwhelmed? No problem at all – this guide is here to help you along the way.

At some point in time, almost everyone goes through the dreaded last-minute move. Suddenly, you only have a couple of weeks (or maybe even just one week) to get all your belongings together before the move-in date arrives; whether you’re heading to a brand-new house or a small apartment somewhere.

In this situation, the key is to not panic. Take a deep breathe, relax, and realize that everything is going to be fine. All you need are the following 5 tips and you’ll be good to go.

Ready to learn? Let’s dive into the details…

1. Use a storage unit

Using a storage unit will automatically make your life a lot easier.

In a storage unit, you can store all the items that you need to get out of the way for the time being.

For instance, you might want to store:

Furniture

Old items you don’t know whether to keep or not yet

Personal belongings, such as clothing and shoes

Storage units are pretty affordable, nowadays, so you don’t need to worry about any extortionate rent fees!

To get started, check out Storage Area. After finding the best storage facility in your area, you can book a self-storage unit and feel a huge weight lifted off your shoulders.

2. Call up a removal company

Time goes by quickly – especially when a move-in date is approaching.

Therefore, because you’re on limited time as it is, you need to call up a removal company ASAP.

Provide them with an exact date and time that you need them and they will pencil you in.

3. Start packing now

Next, you need to start packing.

The later you leave it, the harder it will be.

For example, if you’re moving in 2 weeks’ time, you can start packing now and possibly have most of your belongings packed with a week to spare.

4. List items you don’t need on social media

Got some items you no longer need? Maybe an old games console is kicking around and you don’t want the hassle of packing it into a box? If so, list it for sale on a social media platform, such as Facebook Marketplace. Providing your items have good price tags, they’ll be sold in no time at all.

5. Don’t panic buy new furniture

When a last-minute move is happening, many people start to panic buy furniture for their new home or apartment. This is never a good idea.

Instead, it’s best to take things slow, stick with what you have for now, and then buy some furniture after you’ve settled into your new home.

Summary

Moving house is very stressful – especially when it’s a last-minute move.

However, if you put the tips mentioned above into action, you’ll be absolutely fine.

Good luck with your move.