How to Find Demographic Data in Google Analytics?

If you want to discover who your website’s audience is, first use the Audience report in Google Analytics. Google Analytics provides exact demographic data, including how many people are male, female, children under 10 years old and over 65 years old.

Using this information as a starting point can help you design content that appeals to a broader demographic than just kids or adults.

You should also use AdWords Remarketing so that you can see which keywords users engaged with on your website and where they came from!

The answer is discussed about what setting must be enabled to view data in demographics and interests reports?

Google Analytics is also incredibly useful when it comes to tracking conversions. In Google Analytics, you can easily distinguish between individuals and other types of leads, such as people who’ve downloaded your app.

Use the Audience report to identify what proportion of your audience are engaged in downloads. If a large proportion of your audience are downloading your app, then you know that it must be providing value to them!

Here are some steps discussed about Demographic Data in Google Analytics-

1. Define the Demographic Data:

A demographic is a group of people who share similar characteristics. In this way, all people can be categorized as a demographic. For example, all men and women may be considered a demographic because they are in common.

If a person’s gender does not differ from others, you could use gender as the demographic field. If you expect to receive many different types of data such as age group, income level, income brackets or zip code area (such data is normally only known by Google Analytics Premium subscribers) then defining all demographics is not recommended and it is better to have just one (or two).

2. Split the Demographic Data By:

You can use any characters of the alphabet apart from the comma and new line. However, those which are used by Google Analytics may be different from those used by your website data source. For example, if you are using XKEYSCORE API then it would be xk , xk , xk , k and k as demographic fields.

3. Select Values:

“All People”: Using this option, you get all data about customers and non-customers in one category.

“Customers”: Using this option, you can get all data about only customers in one category and other people will be categorized in “Non-customers”.

“Last Non-customer Visit”: If you have a history of visits by non-customers, then this report can be used as an indicator of how much time has passed since the most recent visit. This is especially useful for checking whether someone has visited your site recently or not.

4. Add Demographic Fields with Reports:

You can find the list of Demographics under Audience > Demographics tab in your Google Analytics dashboard. You must enable the demographic report from GA Admin before you add demographic fields to your reports.

If you have used the “Customers” option, then your dashboard will show only Customers. If you have used the “Last Non-customer Visit” option, then your dashboard will show only non-customers. In this way, you can avoid confusion when creating reports.

5. Create Reports:

Demographic Data Report: This report shows all traffic and conversion activity that occurred during a specific time period and in relation to one of the available demographics fields.

The report contains a list of visits with demographic data and the number of conversions in each demographic group. The Demographic Data report is useful for identifying which areas (e.g., gender) of your audience are most interested in conversions (lead generation).

Bounce Rate Report: This report shows the number of visits that have only one page view. The bounce rate is the percentage of visits that have only one page view. It is a useful metric for measuring the user experience on your site and the effectiveness of your landing pages.

Goal Completions Report: The goal completions report helps you identify which demographics groups bring you most sales and lead generation activities. You can also find out which keywords bring visitors to your website and which ones turn into conversions by creating a conversion goal inside GA.

6. Customize the Demographic Data:

Demographics is a simple and easy way to segment your website visitors. You can easily specify which groups of your audience you want to use for analysis, where they come from (in both time and location), and their interests in your site. To do this you have to enable the demographic report in Google Analytics.

7. Filter Demographic Data:

If you would like to exclude certain demographic data, then you can easily filter it out using the filters in Google Analytics reports. For example, if you would like to only see data on female users, then you can create a filter with the name of “Gender.