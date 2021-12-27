How Far Can Redstone Go Without Repeater Recipes

We’ll explore what can be done with redstone without repeating, which will help you to perfect the art of using only the blocks that are given to you.

Firstly, there is a simple idea that can be carried out with just redstone and torches. It’s called “the lightning rod” and it’s just what it sounds like: an iron bar on top of a redstone signal off signal. When lightning strikes, this will direct it to one specific point rather than all over your map.

Do you know how far can redstone travel?

A common use of repeaters is in basic redstone clocks. You can actually build a functioning clock without repeaters if you’re careful. It will take some time, but it’s possible.

You can make a pulse-counter with just redstone and levers by forcing the lever to go on and off by using a loop of redstone.

The cool thing about this is that you can have the lever be any number of ticks and it will still work as long as the first lever is activated within 15 ticks of the second one being activated.

This means that there’s no need for repeaters if you want more than two levers to be linked together in sequence.

Here are some points discussed-

1. Redstone is more than just power

Redstone is a wonderful tool which can be used in much more than just powering machines. It can be used to protect and control, to transmit signals and as a means of communication. Although redstone has many uses besides power, it’s best understood as a way to relay signals. Whenever you are designing something with redstone, keep this in mind!

2. Redstone is limited

Different types of redstone have different limitations which will be discussed later on in this article, but one thing that should always be kept in mind is that redstone itself has an upper limit where it is no longer useful.

It’s called the step-up ratio and it’s just how many times you can use a single piece of redstone to carry a signal. Wood, stone, and cobblestone have a step-up ratio of 4:1 which means that four pieces of each can be used to transmit a signal four times.

So let’s say that we want to transport one redstone current through 16 blocks of stone. Well, to do this we would need 16×4=64 pieces of redstone.

Upon realizing this, you’ll see why repeaters are so useful because they are essentially just more blocks for redstone to travel in which results in greater distances.

3. Using Redstone to create light

Torches can be used in conjunction with redstone to create colored lamps. Although this is a very simple process, it can come in handy in many situations. Also, make sure you have the brightness up to full before testing this out or else you might miss some light!

4. Redstone is not necessary

Although we tend to think of redstone as an essential part of Minecraft, there are actually many things that can be done without any redstone whatsoever. As we discussed a bit earlier, one way of controlling lever output is by using a loop of redstone. Another is by using a weighted pressure plate which can actually be used to make an analog clock!

5. Redstone is good for more than just logic gates

Logic gates are one of the most important things to understand in redstone. However, logic gates are not the only thing that can be done with redstone. It’s also useful for creating clocks, memory circuits, multi-step sequencers, and transmitters/receivers for digital signals.

6. Redstone is not just circuits

Redstone alone is usually not enough to create circuits. However, blocks such as sticky pistons, trapdoors, note blocks and water can be used in conjunction with redstone to create some really cool machines.

7. Redstone is a lot more flexible than repeaters!

When you really think about it, redstone itself can be used to repeat a signal over long distances without the use of repeaters. This may sound crazy at first but it’s actually very easy! Let’s say that you want to transmit one redstone current through 5 blocks of stone.

You would have to use 5×4=20 pieces of redstone. If you’d like to do this, try putting one brick in each block and then putting one on top of the first, then the second, and so on. When you do this every 15 ticks, you should get something that looks like this.

As you can see, 25 redstone will produce a 5×4 circuit! However, if you wanted to do something more complex like 5×5 or even 10×5, you may have to use repeaters.