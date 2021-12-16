Many organizations are under the impression that if they implement a change in the environment surrounding them, such as by remodeling or moving to a new building, that this will automatically create change within themselves. However, this does not necessarily have to be the case.

A true change within an organization is only achieved when people are willing to accept and adapt to these changes in order for them to take hold and create actual results. This can require significant changes in attitude and behavior on part of both individuals and groups alike, as well as sometimes involving significant risk overall.

This can create difficulty for managers and leaders to adapt, as they often feel the need to control and manage change. However, if this is not done, a true change within an organization will never be achieved.

Do you know, the process by which a company adapts to its environment is called adaptation.

How does a change in the environment create change within an organization? In order for a true change within an organization to take place, various organizational variables such as culture and values as well as internal and external factors must be aligned in order to ensure that change takes place.

Here are some points discussed about How does a change in the environment create change within an organization-

1. A change in the environment creates a change in the mission.

The step is simple: a change in the environment will lead to a change in the mission of an organization, which will lead to change within itself.

The new environment that brings about this desired outcome should be designed around and contain elements found on both the inside and outside of an organization.

2. A change in environment does not come without conflict.

Conflict is created when two or more parties have conflicting interests. However, when these same parties are faced with similar circumstances this will often create conflict between them.

Furthermore, conflict will often occur due to the inability of parties to understand each other and be able to reach a mutually acceptable solution. Therefore, this creates two types of conflict:

3. Conflict can be solved through communication and negotiation.

Communication is achieved via a variety of channels such as the written word, face-to-face communication and nonverbal forms.

However, communication will often happen in multiple forms simultaneously; in order for this to work effectively it is important that all parties involved are able to communicate effectively with each other.

This requires that they use as many different types of communicative media as possible, allowing themselves to communicate through whichever form they need or want at that time.

Furthermore, this will help to ensure that the message being communicated is conveyed clearly and efficiently to the intended receiver. Communication is essential in order for conflict to be resolved.

Repeatedly sending messages that do not convey a clear meaning or message will be of little use. However, if a message is sent repeatedly, but out of various different forms and channels, then this can help ensure that these messages are conveyed clearly and efficiently throughout an organization.

4. Disputes happen when a person or group of people are perceived to be acting incorrectly.

For example, when one person communicates with another and has the notion that the other person or group is not acting correctly, then this may lead to disputes between them.

Disputes can be resolved by analyzing the facts and then seeking information regarding the situation from outside sources and taking into account their input in order to reach a final decision.

However, it is important to note that many disputes have underlying emotional causes that must be addressed in order for these to be resolved. This can sometimes be difficult to do and requires significant amounts of communication in order for conflict to be solved effectively.

5, Changes in an environment create change within an organization.

All the parties involved must accept the changes that are being made. This is necessary for the change within an organization to take place and can often be a difficult thing to achieve. There are various reasons why members of an organization may choose not to accept these changes they should consider, such as:

1) They may have personal or financial needs that conflict with the changes being implemented within the organization.

2) They may not feel accepted by others in their group, who do not share their values or beliefs.

3) They may feel that the changes in their organization will negatively affect them only.

4) They may not feel confident with the changes being made.