How Can You Waterproof Your Canopy Tents?

Imagine you’re installing your canopy tents at trade shows for promotional purposes, only to check the weather and realize the forecast of the rain. The situation might quickly become a nightmare if it starts raining. Even if you purchase high-quality canopy tents from reputed manufacturers, chances are they might not be weather resistant. This means that the canopy tents cannot withstand heavy rain or other outdoor elements. If you use canopy tents in heavy rain, the fabrics of the tent might get damaged. Not to mention, the water damage might become permanent, forcing you to purchase a brand new canopy tent.

This is why you need to make sure your canopy tents are capable of proving their effectiveness even in heavy rainy conditions. In this article, we will discuss some effective things that will help you make your canopy tents waterproof. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Different Types of Waterproof Canopy Tents

Are the canopy tents waterproof? The answer to this question is dependent on multiple factors. Most tents come with water-resistant abilities. However, choosing a customized canopy tent from a reputed seller will offer more water protection.

How Can You Make the Canopy Tents Waterproof?

Here are some tips that will help you make your canopy tents waterproof.

Clean the canopy tents thoroughly.

Apply a seam sealer and let it sit on the surface.

Use a sponge to remove any previous water coating that has started to peel.

Use the waterproof spray on the whole tent.

Leave the tent to dry.

Consider Starting the Project on Sunny Day

You should not try to waterproof your canopy tent while it’s already raining cats and dogs outside. Instead, you need to wait for sunny days. This way your canopy tents will be dried quickly.

Clean the Canopy Tent

Use a draped cloth across the ground and use stones and sticks to protect it from blowing away. After that, lay your canopy tent over it. You need to use a power washer or hose pipe. The pressure of the water will help you clean the tough dust and debris properly. Flip the tent and apply the same process on the other side. Make sure you dry the canopy tent properly.

Apply Waterproof Spray on the Surface of the Tent

The waterproof spray is one of the most important aspects of the waterproofing project. As per Mom Junction, waterproof sprays can protect the outdoor gears from water. Here is the step-by-step guide you need to remember to waterproof your canopy tents:

Either hang your tent or lay it on the ground.

Use lukewarm water to spray on the entire surface of the canopy tent, just like any other waterproofing method.

Before letting the tent dry, you need to apply the waterproof spray. Clean any excess product from the surface.

Apply a second layer of the waterproof spray to generate the best results.

Apply Seam Sealer

You need to purchase a seam sealer from your local store. A seam sealer is an essential object for this project as it will help you increase the lifespan of your canopy tents.

Conclusion

This is how you can waterproof your canopy tents.